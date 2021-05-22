Where's the cheapest gas in Brownwood?

(BROWNWOOD, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownwood area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 3801 Us-377 S. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.43 at Alon at 3480 Us-377 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 3801 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 403 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.8 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.89

Alon 3480 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.96

Stripes 601 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.18 $ 3.42 $ 2.96

United Express 302 E Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.91

CEFCO 130 Early Blvd, Early

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.