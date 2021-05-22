newsbreak-logo
Brownwood, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Brownwood?

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 2 days ago
(BROWNWOOD, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownwood area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 3801 Us-377 S. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.43 at Alon at 3480 Us-377 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

3801 Us-377 S, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.42
$2.99

Murphy USA

403 W Commerce St, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$2.89
$--
$2.89

Alon

3480 Us-377 S, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.13
$3.43
$2.96

Stripes

601 W Commerce St, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.18
$3.42
$2.96

United Express

302 E Commerce St, Brownwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.91

CEFCO

130 Early Blvd, Early
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.37
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brownwood, TX
56
Followers
127
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

