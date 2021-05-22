Where's the cheapest gas in Vernal?

(VERNAL, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Vernal, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1851 W Us-40 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 850 W Us-40, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.68.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 1851 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.35

Pilot 1521 S 1500 E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ --

Maverik 2503 South 1500 East, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.36

Chevron 722 W Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Texaco 850 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.58 $ 3.68 $ 3.37

Maverik 951 W. Hwy 40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.37

7-Eleven 2495 S 1500 E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.