newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernal, UT

Where's the cheapest gas in Vernal?

Posted by 
Vernal Daily
Vernal Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yESFV_0a88yxPI00

(VERNAL, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Vernal, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1851 W Us-40 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 850 W Us-40, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.68.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

1851 W Us-40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.29
$3.44
$3.35

Pilot

1521 S 1500 E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$--

Maverik

2503 South 1500 East, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.27
$3.47
$3.36

Chevron

722 W Main St, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.39

Texaco

850 W Us-40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.58
$3.68
$3.37

Maverik

951 W. Hwy 40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.37

7-Eleven

2495 S 1500 E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.35
$3.56
$3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vernal Daily

Vernal Daily

Vernal, UT
26
Followers
118
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Vernal, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Texaco#Gallon#Selling#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related