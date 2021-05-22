newsbreak-logo
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Marshfield News Flash
 2 days ago
(MARSHFIELD, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marshfield area offering savings of $0.72 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.5.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marshfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

101 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$--
$3.5
$2.99

Weiler

600 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3.1
$3.4
$2.89

BP

539 S Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3.1
$3.4
$--

Bread & Butter Shop

1000 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3.1
$--
$2.83

The Store

1304 S Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3.11
$3.46
$2.83

Bread & Butter Shop

1727 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3.1
$--
$2.83

Kwik Trip

4000 S Draxler Dr, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$--
$3.5
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

