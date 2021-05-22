newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.05 per gallon

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0a88ytsO00

(ABINGDON, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Abingdon, you could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.02
$3.09
$2.85

Kroger

480 Cummings St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.39
$2.87

Gas 'N Go

151 Cook St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.37
$2.89

Marathon

27244 Lee Hwy, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.58
$2.88

Exxon

604 Cummings St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.84
$2.91

Marathon

543 W Main St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
97
Followers
159
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Exxon#Gallon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

These Abingdon companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Rep - Home or Remote- Up to 140% contract 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 4. Construction Laborer 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Sales - Work 100% from home - No Cold Calling 7. Sales Management Trainee
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Abingdon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Abingdon: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 2. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 3. VA - RN PCU- $60.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** - 36/48 HR SCHEDULE; 4. SATELLITE TECHNICIAN - $2000 BONUS; 5. IT Technician (Computer Hardware & Support); 6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 7. Director of Operations; 8. Pipe Organ Technician; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Homes for sale in Abingdon: New listings

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Take a look at these homes for sale in Abingdon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Motivated Seller offering a Recently surveyed 18.91+/- acres will keep you entertained with deer, turkey and even a bear occasionally. Current owners have started an apple orchard along with several nut trees and gardens. They have trails through the woods for 4 wheelers or riding horses. The fields have been cleared of nearly all the rocks making it easy to mow or plow. Greendale creek runs through one corner of the property and offers some nice trout. This adorable little farm house has fresh paint inside and out. New metal roof, Pella windows, and water heater. Ready for you to move right in and enjoy the mountain views. Home is currently on public water but still has the option of hooking the well back up. This gem has plenty of room to build a second home with amazing views. (For a bigger house you can add listing for 17468 Rich Valley Rd. both may be bought for $335,000) Buyer / Buyer Agent to confirm all information and subject to E & O<p><strong>For open house information, contact TAMMY WOOD, KW JOHNSON CITY at 423-433-6500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGVubmVzc2VlJTIwVmlyZ2luaWElMjBSZWdpb25hbCUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFZBUk1MUy05OTIwMDAzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> What are you waiting for? Investment as a rental, or this could be your ideal home. This ground level condo with two bedrooms, one bath, with laundry on the main level, is ready for a new owner! You can walk to town from this conveniently located unit. There is a newer heat pump and newer hardwood flooring. The basement is shared between all four condos with personal storage area. The monthly fee covers lawn and snow care, exterior maintenance, water, sewer ,trash removal, and the insurance for exterior.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Harris, The Mahaffey Agency at 276-628-5003</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking to work from home? This property has a large detached garage with a separate access; dairy and beautiful home! This home was built by the current owners family and features spacious rooms, an abundance of storage and over an acre of beautiful land! Flexible closing date - call for details!<p><strong>For open house information, contact SANDRA RHYMER, UPTOWN PROPERTIES at 276-623-7035</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Own a piece of history; this classic beauty was built in 1858; known as the Hayter house. Property features 26.66 gently rolling land. Perfect horse farm. There is a cinderblock 4 horse stall barn, cement floor, tack room & storage area. There is also a 2 story tobacco barn with a birthing stall; the center area can house a horse trailer or RV. Brick smokehouse with cement floor great for storage or workshop. The down stairs heating is heat pump, upstairs is electric baseboard. Air conditioning is wall units. One bedroom, one bath basement apartment has been intermittently rented by the owner. Enjoy the character and quality of this older home! High ceilings, large rooms, and gleaming wood floors. Please note: most of the windows counter balance cords have broken over time. There is a 2 car carport attached to the smoke house. The two kitchen patio skylight have shown a small amount of leaking during heavy rains.Addendum: The pole light out front & on the patio are not working, there is working lights on the patio. The dining room chandelier does not convey. The cinderblock 4 stall horse barn is in need of a new roof, front & back doors, some painting & guttering. The owners will give buyer credit up to $6000 for these repairs. Come take a look at this gentleman's farm. Enjoy bird watching & wildlife. ******FULL FACES MASKS COVERING MOUTH AND NOSE MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES DURING SHOWINGS******* No lock box; the owner will be in the upstairs den during showings. Septic diagram cannot be found.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DONNA BISE, CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REAL ESTATE at 276-628-8131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Abingdon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Abingdon: 1. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week; 2. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 4. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed; 5. Server; 6. TN - RN Med/Surg (7am - 7pm) - $61.78 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** 36/48 HR SCHEDULE; 7. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service; 8. Salaried General Manager; 9. Environmental Services Workers/Custodians - Bristol, TN; 10. Packing | Manufacturing | New Pay Rate!;
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Job alert: These Abingdon jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Abingdon: 1. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 2. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 3. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $68.01/Hour $2449/Weekly; 4. CSR - Work From Home; 5. Administrative Assistant | Clerical | Office; 6. Urgent Need - Virtual Sales Representative; 7. Professional Sales P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Your Schedule!; 8. VA - ED RN- $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,171 per week; 10. CDL-A Teams - 1 Yr OTR EXP Required - Earn Up To $110K Per Driver;
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

On the hunt for a home in Abingdon? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this charming home near the N. Fork of the Holston River in Abingdon, VA! The home has 1296+/- sq. ft. that offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms that have been updated with new linoleum. Enjoy the summer weather on your front porch and listen to the sounds of the bubbling stream that runs adjacent to the property. This property is only 9 mins to historic downtown Abingdon for all your dining and shopping needs! Enjoy living in the country with the convenience of being close to town!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lance Lovins, United Country Blue Ridge Land & Auction at 276-698-3115</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 1.0 acres with Mountain views and a stream surround this double wide home with deck, front porch and outbuildings. This is truly a nice home with county water and great yard to play in and convenient to route 19 and 58. Hurry to see this home now because this one won't last long.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DONNA ESKRIDGE, R-MAC REALTY at 423-360-2947</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located 1 mile from town limits and in close proximity to schools, interstate & medical facilities, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom quality constructed brick home was built for any sized family. This home offers gorgeous mountain views, primarily main level living, an abundance of storage throughout and option to finish the basement for additional 3000 + sq living space inside. Add in the outside pristine landscaping, meticulous masonry work, large outdoor entertaining area with built in hot tub and a oversized attached 4 car garage, you won't want to let all of the amenities this home has to offer while sitting on 9 acres pass you by! Call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact CAROL JONES, BERKSHIRE HHS, JONES PROPERTY GROUP at 423-989-4100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This brick residence has been utilized as a professional office for almost 30 years. Most of the carpet floors have hardwood underneath. Easily converted back to single family residence or continue to be utilized as an office. It is currently set up as a dental office with a 2 bedroom apartment on the second floor. Large parking area with access from Valley Street in the front and Wall Street on the side. Great lower and upper porches. Walk out basement for easy storage. Large attic could be converted to living space. Easy walking distance to stores, shopping, Barter Theatre, Farmers Market, and Virginia Creeper Trail. All information is subject to errors and omissions. Buyer or buyer's agent to veriry all data.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JESSE OWENS, OWENS & COMPANY REAL ESTATE at 276-628-9330</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGVubmVzc2VlJTIwVmlyZ2luaWElMjBSZWdpb25hbCUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFZBUk1MUy05OTExMjA3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Job alert: These jobs are open in Abingdon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Abingdon: 1. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay;2. Rehab Travel Nurse RN - $59.00/Hour $2124/Weekly;3. Assistant Restaurant Manager;4. Retail Sales Consultant;5. Salaried General Manager;6. Legal Assistant - Real Estate, Domestic, and/or Probate;7. MAINTENANCE TECH;8. CDL Truck Driver Team - Earn Up to $190,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus;9. Truck Driver - Paid on-the-job Training;10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/5/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks;
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

A job on your schedule? These Abingdon positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Abingdon-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year;2. Merchandising Specialist / Part Time;3. Front Office Associate;4. Customer Service Representative (4271) needed in Marion,VA - $11.25 to $12.00 per hour;5. Customer Delivery Driver (4271) needed in Marion - VA - $16.00 to $20.00 per hour;6. Perfect Sales Job - $106,000+ Annually;7. Inside Virtual Sales - Work from Home - Business Builder - Leadership - Insurance - Leave a Legacy;