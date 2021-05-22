Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sonora

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This well loved and carefully cared for home will definitely capture your heart. The gorgeous home, with an additional separate cottage is a pearl in a rural forested setting situated on just under one (1) acre against a hillside. The property offers privacy and a place to relax while enjoying the outdoors. If you have been looking for the perfect place to call home then look no further as this property has lots to offer: The spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom main home makes a great fulltime residence or a mountain get-a- way; either way the property is a stress-free sanctuary. The separate one bed one bath cottage is ideal as a guesthouse, a mother in law cottage, or as additional rental income. This beautiful mountain property is located just over a mile from the village of Twain Harte. The main home on the lower level consists of original hardwood flooring throughout, and includes two bedrooms, two baths, with the third bedroom and bath located upstairs, with its own outside entrance. Having this upstairs room as a separate space allows for lots of options such as a home office, Airbnb, or guest room. In addition, this gem has a very large living room with a wood burning stove which sits against a natural rock mantle. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel refrigeration, stainless steel dishwasher, granite countertops, tile flooring and a plethora of storage to include. plenty of built in cabinets. The large windows bring in natural light and encourages an easy transition from inside to the forested outside, and is ideal for entertaining with such inviting space including a covered porch, and yard large enough to enjoy outdoor games or an organic garden. The large laundry room off the kitchen acts also as an ideal mud room and pantry. There is a large two-car garage with built in cabinets and a bonus room, which will help you increase your storage capacity, act as a game room or a shop. Additionally, the four-car carport allows for extra parking for family and friends. The separate cottage includes a bedroom, bathroom, living room, eat in kitchen, woodburning stove, wash/dryer hookups and its own covered deck. The cottage, sits adjacent to the main home allowing plenty of privacy for each dwelling. Nestled in Twain Harte, you can expect lots of options for entertainment, and you can enjoy all the great features of the beautiful mountains with a short distance from Dodge Ridge Ski Resort and Pinecrest Lake.

Elegant, large cabin located in a small, gated community on 3+ acres. Home has a spacious porch facing breathtaking views. It has new construction with custom kitchen, solid wood 8' doors and 10' ceilings with naughty-pine trim-work throughout. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Custom kitchen with center island has live-edge cedar bar and gas range. Stainless steel appliances and farm sink with granite countertops. Spacious pantry and plenty of additional storage area under staircase. Master suite is on first floor with walk-in closet and French doors opening to a large balcony with a beautiful view. Three large bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs with bath. Hardwood throughout common areas and carpeting in bedrooms with whole house fan. Attached garage with 11' ceiling. Spacious parking area also. Community Lake for Summer fun.

RANCHO POQUITOS CHARMER terraced and landscaped to take full advantage of the half acre setting. Level parking at the base of the driveway can easily accommodate 2 vehicles without blocking access into the garage. Multiple play yards enhance the property with a front fenced yard and tree fort in backyard, making it a child's dreamland. Easy single level living offers an open floor plan efficient for heating and cooling. The wood burning fireplace is a great way to lower your heating bills in the winter while keeping the main rooms toasty and the bedrooms cooler. The single car garage is currently converted into additional living space but could easily convert back to a garage. While no formal master bedroom, the 3 bedrooms are still plenty accommodating and share use of the hall bathroom. A laundry area can be found in the hallway along with additional storage. As a perk to living here you can enjoy use of the community pool and park all for just $240/year. This home falls within the Soulsbyville School District and offers a fire hydrant right out front. Take the 3D tour for a virtual experience.