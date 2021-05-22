newsbreak-logo
Sonora, CA

Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sonora

Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 2 days ago
(SONORA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Sonora area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 18151 Ca-108, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sonora area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gold Country Gas

331 S Washington St, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.89
$4.02
$3.69

Sierra Energy

13791 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.95
$4.11
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.21
$--

Sonora Mini Mart

14290 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.95

Speedway

13778 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.09
$3.84
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.94

ARCO

14895 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.09
$3.89

Kwik Serv

14280 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.24
$3.89

C & C Mini Mart

9979 Victoria Way, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.24
$3.99

Kwik Serv

18145 Ca-108, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sonora, CA
With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

