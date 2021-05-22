Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sonora

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fantastic Starter home or Investment Property! Located in Upper Crystals Falls, in a lovely peaceful neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is just waiting for your touch. With a new full house generator, newer HVAC, newer roof, new hot water heater, new $15K driveway, newer siding that will not require painting, and leaf guard gutters so many costly items have already been done for you. The back yard is fully fenced, level and ready to enjoy. Come and take a look today! For showing guidelines go to: https://tcrealtors.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/All-Entrants-Notice-and-Pictogram-Sign-52620.pdf<p><strong>For open house information, contact Naomi Patton, BerkshireHathaway HS CA Realty at 209-533-7888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to own this 16 acre Estate overlooking the town of Sonora. Just outside the Quail Ridge Ranches sits this beautiful oak studded property, fully fenced and with paved access. Desired for the close proximity to town (5 minutes) , hospitals and shopping this house is the perfect place to call home. Formal yet functional, you will find use for every space within starting with the glass display case at the entry. A conventional living room takes advantage of the views with floor to ceiling windows and a modest cathedral ceiling with accent lighting. The spacious kitchen offers a walk-in pantry, built-in hutch and an island complete with a prep sink and breakfast bar. With an open dining room concept you can accommodate for any gathering. In addition to the living room is the generously sized family room to enjoy sports, puzzles or a game of pool. The master suite takes full advantage of the South-West views and offers a walk-in closet, double vanity, closeted toilet and walk-in shower. The guest bedroom is just off the hall along with the full bathroom and laundry room. As you explore the grounds you will find the RV hookup station, 32' of a greenhouse ready gardening, ample level parking and trails upon trails throughout the land. The A-10 zoning allows for many uses with the most desired being a SECOND DWELLING and general farming and ranching. While serviced by a well, public water is set to be within reach giving you the option to choose. This property truly encompasses the best of rural living with the convenience of city amenities and fully paved roads. Take the 3-D tour for a virtual experience!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kayla Njirich-Weldon, KW Sierra Foothills at 209-694-8077</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Very nice home backing up to a creek in the beautiful Crystal Falls subdivision, with lake and parks just minutes away. Priced to sell at 229k. This property is a perfect starter home or a nice investment property which boast 3 bed rooms and 2 baths. Main floor living area, has newer wood stove, large living area, kitchen with newer range, 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level with a spacious deck half way around home. Lower level gives you a large family space, bedroom, full bath and laundry room with deck access to the huge backyard and creek.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Big Joe Harrelson, Friends Real Estate Services at 209-728-6900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Completely renovated beauty on fantastic 14.87 Acre property with year-round running creek and several gorgeous building sites. 1685 Sq Ft 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floorplan. Shiny and new! Kitchen boast an 8 foot island with dining bar, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances, quarts countertop, farmhouse sink and tons of light. Great room has tall cathedral ceiling, high grade water proof laminate flooring and a pellet stove as well as mini split HVAC unit. Covered decking outside the sliding doors extend the living areas out. Enjoy the sound of the running creek and the view of the lovely rolling hills. Master has barn door, walk-in closet and private patio, double sinks and beautiful shower in the bathroom. Located in the heart of the Motherlode. 4 miles from Tuttletown marina at Lake Melones, minutes from charming Gold Mining towns, wineries, outdoor recreation and Yosemite National Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Berit Kentta-Brown, BerkshireHathaway HS CA Realty at 209-533-7888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>