Talladega, AL

Talladega gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon

Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 2 days ago
(TALLADEGA, AL) According to Talladega gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 210 Haynes St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Texaco at 67455 Al-77, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Talladega area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

210 Haynes St, Talladega
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.92

Texaco

67455 Al-77, Talladega
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.18
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

