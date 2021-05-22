newsbreak-logo
Madisonville, KY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 2 days ago
(MADISONVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Madisonville, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 600 W Noel Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Huck's at 921 National Mine Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:20 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Huck's

709 S Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$3.09

Pilot

156 Ky-813, Mortons Gap
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$3.13
card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.4
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Madisonville, KY
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

