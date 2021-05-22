newsbreak-logo
Lucedale, MS

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lucedale

Lucedale News Alert
 2 days ago
(LUCEDALE, MS) According to Lucedale gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 6239 Us-98 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 6239 Us-98, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lucedale area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron

6239 Us-98, Lucedale
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lucedale, MS
With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

