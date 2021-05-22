Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lucedale

(LUCEDALE, MS) According to Lucedale gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 6239 Us-98 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 6239 Us-98, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lucedale area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 6239 Us-98, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.