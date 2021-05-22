Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon

(GALLUP, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gallup area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Duke City Fueling at 1512 E Hwy 66 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 3380 W Hwy 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.6.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Duke City Fueling 1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.96 card card $ 2.81 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Pronto Express 2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.96

Speedway 701 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.19

Speedway 1223 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.15

Penny Pinchers 1301 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Phillips 66 1100 East Us-66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ 2.95

Speedway 2654 E Historic Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Speedway 3800A E 66Th, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.