Gallup, NM

Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon

Posted by 
Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0a88yhWu00

(GALLUP, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gallup area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Duke City Fueling at 1512 E Hwy 66 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 3380 W Hwy 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.6.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Duke City Fueling

1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.78
$2.99
$3.19
$2.96
card
card$2.81
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99

Pronto Express

2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.96

Speedway

701 Us-491, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.19

Speedway

1223 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.15

Penny Pinchers

1301 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.29
$--

Phillips 66

1100 East Us-66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.3
$2.95

Speedway

2654 E Historic Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.35
$3.09

Speedway

3800A E 66Th, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.35
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
64
Followers
118
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Gallup, NM
