Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon
(GALLUP, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gallup area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Duke City Fueling at 1512 E Hwy 66 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 3380 W Hwy 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.6.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.78
$2.99
$3.19
$2.96
|card
card$2.81
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.3
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.35
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.35
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.