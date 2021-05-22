Save up to $0.84 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Clinton

(CLINTON, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Clinton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Go Gas at 500 Southeast Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 926 Sunset Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Go Gas 500 Southeast Blvd, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.87 $ --

Go Gas 1424 Sunset Ave , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Friendly Mart 501 Northeast Blvd , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.