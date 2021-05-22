newsbreak-logo
Clinton, NC

Save up to $0.84 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Clinton

Posted by 
Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0a88yflS00

(CLINTON, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Clinton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Go Gas at 500 Southeast Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 926 Sunset Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Go Gas

500 Southeast Blvd, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$2.87
$--

Go Gas

1424 Sunset Ave , Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Friendly Mart

501 Northeast Blvd , Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clinton, NC
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

