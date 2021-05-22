Dyersburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.93 per gallon
(DYERSBURG, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dyersburg area offering savings of $0.93 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2640 Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Exxon at 2800 E Court St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dyersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.14
$3.24
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.09
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.93
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$3.14
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.19
$--
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.