Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.93 per gallon

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
 2 days ago
(DYERSBURG, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dyersburg area offering savings of $0.93 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2640 Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Exxon at 2800 E Court St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dyersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

2640 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.11
$--

Casey's

1950 St John Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.14
$3.24
$2.81

Kroger

2525 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.09
$2.79

Lake Road Food Mart

2555 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.09
$--

BP

2701 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.93
$3.23
$--

Love's Travel Stop

3070 Lake Rd, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$3.14
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$3.23

Dyersburg Foodmart

2264 St John Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.19
$--
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dyersburg, TN
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

