Dyersburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.93 per gallon

(DYERSBURG, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dyersburg area offering savings of $0.93 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2640 Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Exxon at 2800 E Court St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dyersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2640 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ --

Casey's 1950 St John Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 2.81

Kroger 2525 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Lake Road Food Mart 2555 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ --

BP 2701 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 3070 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.23

Dyersburg Foodmart 2264 St John Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.19 $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.