Twentynine Palms gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) According to Twentynine Palms gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.
ARCO at 73434 29 Palms Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Twentynine Palms area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$3.93
$4.09
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.89
|card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$4.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$3.99
|card
card$4.39
$4.49
$4.59
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.