Twentynine Palms gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: FOUR Commercial/residential parcels located near Adobe & Amboy Rd. Already legally separated parcels with a cul de sac. Two of the parcels are .84 acres and two are 1.3 acres. One parcel is elevated and has a appx 1000 sf house/structure built in 1939. This home has the original one foot thick adobe walls. Inside there is a spacious one bedroom plus office, one bathroom and one large native rock fireplace. House may need lightly remodeled per your taste for the multiple permitted uses such as a cafe, studio, spa, gallery or?!! Commercial septic tank required. The property has panoramic stunning views of the JT Park and multiple ponds and a waterfall plus 80 palm trees make this a great setting! Boats included!Fenced and gated and pet friendly. Huge shade trees greet you at the house and give wonderful shade. Full electric and city water & within city limits. Just minutes from the Marine Base down the road. Five acres to the west AND east also available for purchase ... possible Adobe Rd frontage.

Beautiful turnkey home in Indian Cove neighborhood of 29 Palms. This well-kept 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has been completely upgraded with an open floor plan and terrific layout. Off the kitchen you have either an office space or room for a formal dining room. The inside laundry room is convenient. If it’s views you want this home has them. This home won't last! NO WATER, NO POWER..

AS IS CABIN IN THE DESERT... NEED WORK... A LITTLE LOVE AND YOU COULD HAVE YOUR DREAM GET AWAY... Maybe you are even looking to eventually add on. Or you just want to have a cool Desert Camp out spot? Did you ever dream of living off grid? Possibly developing your own 5 acre sprawling desert horse ranch? Well all of those possibilities and more are available to you here. There is a small solar system enough to run a ceiling fan and some lights. The current Owner has partially renewed this property and it needs some further imagination. 6 foot wood privacy fence. Connected city water meter. Brick cabin with roof in newer condition. There is an older electric meter that was hooked up at one time, as well and the cabin has coping run for wiring as well as outlets. There is a fantastic covered front porch, and this place can really take you back in time, to a slower pace. The concrete floors are in excellent condition, and there is a clean attic that could potentially make a great loft bedroom. The shower is custom, and has a small water heater and water storage tank. There is a really cool Portal window in the bathroom as well. This home is ready to be brought back to life and is just the unique kind of property you have been waiting for. Do not let it pass you by like a desert breeze!