Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salinas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to breathtaking views from this charming Montsalas condominium. This two-story condo offers 1,550 square feet of living space. The spacious living room features a wood-burning fireplace with access to an oversized outdoor deck, with an additional dining area under a unique chandelier. The kitchen has tile flooring and lots of cabinet and counter space waiting to be beautifully personalized. Spacious bedrooms have lots of natural light, and there are vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. Additional decks off each bedroom with beautiful views. Other features include inside laundry, new paint throughout, and great storage. Community pool/spa and clubhouse conveniently steps away. Location ideal to Deer Flats Parks and trails, Old Del Monte Golf Course, Naval Postgraduate School, with easy access to Hwy 1. Don't miss this great opportunity to own in beautiful Monterey!

Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath one block away from Hartnell College. Dual pane windows. Exterior painted 2 years ago, fumigated for termites 2 years ago. New garage door and opener, Very spacious living room with fireplace. Living room has sliding glass doors opening up to a very large back yard. This home is ready to move in and enjoy. Do you like long walks on the beach?! The sound of waves crashing on the shore?! Want to end your days watching beautiful sunsets from your balcony? And enjoy your 2 fireplaces one in the living room and primary bedroom. Make all your beach home dreams come true with this unique beach community property. Located in the exclusive Del Monte Beach Community (featured in HBO’s Big Little Lies) this home features 3 bed rooms (one currently used as a laundry room) 2 full baths, a spacious kitchen, 2 car garage, a large gated back yard with a custom built 4 person sauna and partial ocean views from both the dining room and balcony. This cozy home was originally built in 1955 and newly renovated around 3 years ago. Location is everything and this home offers it all with walking steps to the beach, countless rec trails nearby, and close access to Highway 1, Cannery Row, The Monterey Beach Aquarium, The Warf and so much more. If you imagine a day playing at the beach, watching dolphins play along the shore and watching the beautiful sunset from your dining table, than this is the home for you! This updated, turnkey home boasts a floor plan for entertaining and family living. 2 spacious bedrooms on the main floor, 1 room above the main floor, and 1 room attached to the detached garage. Updates to the kitchen all around, built-ins throughout, backyard with a spacious concrete patio and waterless grass are perfect for outdoor entertaining. Other amenities are paid for Solar Panels, a garden, and a mechanics garage with a work pit. Storage almost everywhere you look.