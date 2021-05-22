newsbreak-logo
Salinas, CA

Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salinas

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0a88yYXF00

(SALINAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salinas area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Serv at 201 Monterey St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 458 E Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.12.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

215 E Alisal St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.99

DoubleTime

188 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--

Valero

1511 Abbott St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.06
$4.19
$3.89
card
card$3.99
$4.16
$4.29
$3.99

Mobil

131 N Main St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.27
$--
card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.35
$--

Speedway Express

33 S Sanborn Rd, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.99

ARCO

970 Work St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.95

Safeway

1512 Constitution Blvd, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.96
$4.17
$4.38
$3.95
card
card$4.06
$4.27
$4.48
$4.05

ARCO

646 Williams Rd, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--

76

430 N Main St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$--
$4.26
$3.99
card
card$--
$4.21
$4.36
$4.09

ARCO

145 Kern St, Salinas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.15
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.03
$4.19
$4.33
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
121
Followers
151
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Check out these homes for sale in Salinas now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to breathtaking views from this charming Montsalas condominium. This two-story condo offers 1,550 square feet of living space. The spacious living room features a wood-burning fireplace with access to an oversized outdoor deck, with an additional dining area under a unique chandelier. The kitchen has tile flooring and lots of cabinet and counter space waiting to be beautifully personalized. Spacious bedrooms have lots of natural light, and there are vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. Additional decks off each bedroom with beautiful views. Other features include inside laundry, new paint throughout, and great storage. Community pool/spa and clubhouse conveniently steps away. Location ideal to Deer Flats Parks and trails, Old Del Monte Golf Course, Naval Postgraduate School, with easy access to Hwy 1. Don't miss this great opportunity to own in beautiful Monterey!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jim Myrick, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzkwNjMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath one block away from Hartnell College. Dual pane windows. Exterior painted 2 years ago, fumigated for termites 2 years ago. New garage door and opener, Very spacious living room with fireplace. Living room has sliding glass doors opening up to a very large back yard. This home is ready to move in and enjoy.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Folliard, Berkshire Hathaway HS Real Time Realty at 831-444-8500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzM5OTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Do you like long walks on the beach?! The sound of waves crashing on the shore?! Want to end your days watching beautiful sunsets from your balcony? And enjoy your 2 fireplaces one in the living room and primary bedroom. Make all your beach home dreams come true with this unique beach community property. Located in the exclusive Del Monte Beach Community (featured in HBO’s Big Little Lies) this home features 3 bed rooms (one currently used as a laundry room) 2 full baths, a spacious kitchen, 2 car garage, a large gated back yard with a custom built 4 person sauna and partial ocean views from both the dining room and balcony. This cozy home was originally built in 1955 and newly renovated around 3 years ago. Location is everything and this home offers it all with walking steps to the beach, countless rec trails nearby, and close access to Highway 1, Cannery Row, The Monterey Beach Aquarium, The Warf and so much more. If you imagine a day playing at the beach, watching dolphins play along the shore and watching the beautiful sunset from your dining table, than this is the home for you!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Deborah Rose, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Fantastic home with a great location near the heart of downtown, local schools, and college! This updated, turnkey home boasts a floor plan for entertaining and family living. 2 spacious bedrooms on the main floor, 1 room above the main floor, and 1 room attached to the detached garage. Updates to the kitchen all around, built-ins throughout, backyard with a spacious concrete patio and waterless grass are perfect for outdoor entertaining. Other amenities are paid for Solar Panels, a garden, and a mechanics garage with a work pit. Storage almost everywhere you look.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Witten Harris, Over the Moon Realty, Inc at 831-402-1982</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzYwMTUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Single-family homes for sale in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salinas area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
On the hunt for a home in Salinas? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Single level home located in the friendly Los Olivos-Riker Neighborhood. Watch the world go by from the separate living room with picture window overlooking the mature Rose garden and large front lawn. Light and bright family room with cozy fireplace leads out to the private backyard & patio. Well equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and sunny dining area. Brand new carpeting and vinyl flooring in the three bathrooms. Convenient indoor laundry room. Close to local public, private schools. Ideal location for commuters and near SVMH. Enjoy the Restaurants, Shopping & Saturdays Farmers Market in nearby Downtown Salinas.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela Savage, Steinbeck Real Estate, Inc. at 831-417-1000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzIzOTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Located in Maple Park and a quick walk to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, you will find this preloved natural light and bright filled home. 26 Sierra Drive features 2 large bedrooms - 2 baths sitting on a quiet street that shows pride of ownership throughout. Double pane windows, newer roof encompassing a nice sized lot with so much character and charm make this home a must see. Close proximity to a park, schools, hospital, shopping and easy access for commuters. Don't let this gem get away!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kimberly Flores, KW Coastal Estates at 831-622-6200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzUzNTQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Looking for a private, affordable option in Monterey only minutes from Del Monte Beach? You are going to love this condo and the well-kept complex it is located inside. You walk through lush green gardens on your way to this cozy single level 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit that has approximately 874 square feet of living space. The kitchen has a new dishwasher and garbage disposal, plus there is newer flooring throughout the home. It has a spacious living room with lots of natural light throughout the unit, including the two sizable bedrooms. There is a full bath with a shower over tub plus a powder room for your visitors! Additional amenities include a small deck off the dining area, in unit laundry, underground parking and additional storage. Located at the end of a Cul de Sac, you must see this one!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Monterey Peninsula Home Team, KW Coastal Estates at 831-622-6200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzQ4MTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Single level Mission Park home with 1950s charm & modern amenities. Welcoming living room with cozy fireplace & built in cabinetry. Flexible floorplan with a spacious family room. Open kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the back yard, deck & patio. Room to romp on the 6,968 sf lot with native landscaping in the front yard & convenient automatic irrigation. Safe dog run area with new backyard fencing. Spacious master suite with spa-like bathroom...Relaxing jetted tub, beautiful tiled shower and stone accents. Enjoy sizeable guest bedrooms. Recent hallway bathroom renovations and brand new acrylic overlay shower & tub. Energy efficient LED can lighting, water softener system & double pane windows. Rich hardwood floors & crown molding. Recently painted exterior. Storage room can double as office/distance learning space. Ideal location near local public & private schools, Mission & Woodside Parks. Close to Downtown Salinas Shopping District. Easy access to highways for commuters.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela Savage, Steinbeck Real Estate, Inc. at 831-417-1000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzUxNjQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>