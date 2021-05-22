Save up to $1.76 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lancaster

(LANCASTER, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lancaster area offering savings of $1.76 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 41157 10Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 42344 50Th St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.75.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.10.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 41157 10Th St, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ --

Costco 1141 W Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ -- $ 3.78 $ --

Sam's Club 39940 10Th St W, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ -- $ 3.78 $ --

ARCO 1326 W Ave K, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

Sierra Gas and Scales 43859 N Sierra Hwy, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.97

Conserv Fuel 42011 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ 4.05

ARCO 41923 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Downtown Gas & Smog 44358 10Th St W, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

ARCO 2008 W Ave I, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

ARCO 101 E Ave J, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.