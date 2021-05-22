newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

Save up to $1.76 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lancaster

Posted by 
Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0a88yWln00

(LANCASTER, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lancaster area offering savings of $1.76 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 41157 10Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 42344 50Th St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.75.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.10.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO

41157 10Th St, Palmdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.19
$4.35
$--

Costco

1141 W Ave L, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$--
$3.78
$--

Sam's Club

39940 10Th St W, Palmdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$--
$3.78
$--

ARCO

1326 W Ave K, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--

Sierra Gas and Scales

43859 N Sierra Hwy, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.97

Conserv Fuel

42011 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.39
$4.05

ARCO

41923 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Downtown Gas & Smog

44358 10Th St W, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

ARCO

2008 W Ave I, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

ARCO

101 E Ave J, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
161
Followers
152
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, CA
Lancaster, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Sales#Arco#St W#Gallon#Savings#Selling#Bargain Hunters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lancaster, CAPosted by
Lancaster Daily

Homes for sale in Lancaster: New listings

(LANCASTER, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Lancaster, CAPosted by
Lancaster Daily

Check out these Lancaster homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: House for sale in West Lancaster. Short distance to freeway and shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and large and spacious living room.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Maria G Medina, Century 21 Amigo at 661-575-9500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great condo located in West Lancaster. This condo is near shopping centers, schools and the freeway. The property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The downstairs has laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen. The living room has a fire place perfect for winter. The kitchen has been updated. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Watson, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great floorplan and good sized yard both with huge potential. There is also a pool and guest home on the property. Guest home is approximately 500 square feet and includes a 3/4 bath, air, heating and a kitchen. Nice fireplace in living room and separate laundry room. Master bedroom has lots of storage space and could be used as a family room. Two car attached garage, property is a probate with full authority, no court confirmation needed. Property is sold in "as is" condition, prefer cash offers.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JOY CROSS, RE/MAX MASTERS REALTY at 909-445-8100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Calling all investors. This home is zoned for mixed use which adds to its versatility and adds to its many possibilities. Home features new paint throughout home, carpet in both bedrooms, tile flooring throughout kitchen. Detached one car garage with paved RV Access. Separated washer and dryer room. New kitchen cabinets and Formica countertops. Fully gated front yard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan V Cisneros, Marro Real Estate, Inc. at 661-951-7877</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>