Wilmington, NC

This is the cheapest gas in Wilmington right now

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LK5hZ_0a88yU0L00

(WILMINGTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Wilmington, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1032 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

412 S College Road, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$2.99
$2.79

Costco

5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$2.99
$--

Go Gas

1116 S College Rd , Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.49
$--

Exxon

898 S Kerr Ave, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.16
$3.55
$3.13

Exxon

901 S 3Rd St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.27
$3.65
$2.97

Kangaroo Express

2028 Oleander Dr, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.2
$3.53
$2.85

Go Gas

1976 S 17Th St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$--

Speedway

2395 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.24
$3.55
$2.97

Circle K

2375 S 17Th St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.22
$3.55
$2.97

Circle K

6330 Market St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.22
$3.42
$2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

