Ogden, UT

Save up to $0.72 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ogden

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2cg9_0a88yT7c00

(OGDEN, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Ogden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

Costco at 3656 Wall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Flying J at 1172 W 2100 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

3656 Wall Ave, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.34
$--

Sam's Club

4949 S 900 W , Riverdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.34
$--

Phillips 66

2105 S 1100 W, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$3.49

Maverik

1332 W 12Th St, Marriott-Slaterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$3.39

One9 Fuel Stop (One9 Fuel Netw

1670 W 12Th St, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.61
$3.86
$3.45
card
card$3.29
$3.61
$3.86
$3.65

Phillips 66

4795 S 3500 W, Roy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.35
$3.51
$3.59

Maverik

1212 West Wall, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.42
$3.62
$3.54

Maverik

689 Washington Blvd., Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.44
$3.64
$3.54

Chevron

369 Washington Blvd, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.69
$3.79
$3.59

7-Eleven

1181 W 12Th St, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.5
$3.68
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ogden, UT
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

