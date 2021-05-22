Save up to $0.72 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Ogden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

Costco at 3656 Wall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Flying J at 1172 W 2100 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 3656 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Sam's Club 4949 S 900 W , Riverdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Phillips 66 2105 S 1100 W, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.49

Maverik 1332 W 12Th St, Marriott-Slaterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

One9 Fuel Stop (One9 Fuel Netw 1670 W 12Th St, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.86 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.86 $ 3.65

Phillips 66 4795 S 3500 W, Roy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.35 $ 3.51 $ 3.59

Maverik 1212 West Wall, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.54

Maverik 689 Washington Blvd., Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.54

Chevron 369 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.59

7-Eleven 1181 W 12Th St, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.5 $ 3.68 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.