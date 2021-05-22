Save up to $1.26 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Erie

(ERIE, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Erie, you could be saving up to $1.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 8180 Perry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 8035 Perry Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Erie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 8180 Perry Hwy, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Sam's Club 7200 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Way2Go 1002 Liberty St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.55

Gulf 2747 W 12Th, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ --

GetGo 6001 Knowledge Pkwy, Harborcreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.