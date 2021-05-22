newsbreak-logo
Erie, PA

Save up to $1.26 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Erie

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0a88ySEt00

(ERIE, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Erie, you could be saving up to $1.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 8180 Perry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 8035 Perry Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Erie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

8180 Perry Hwy, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55

Sam's Club

7200 Peach St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.34

Way2Go

1002 Liberty St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.55

Gulf

2747 W 12Th, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$--

GetGo

6001 Knowledge Pkwy, Harborcreek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.49
$3.79
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

