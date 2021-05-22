Save up to $1.26 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Erie
(ERIE, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Erie, you could be saving up to $1.26 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 8180 Perry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 8035 Perry Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Erie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.49
$3.79
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.