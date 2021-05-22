Here’s the cheapest gas in Oceanside Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Breathtaking OCEANFRONT Living in this gorgeous CUSTOM CONTEMPORARY home. Enter through a 10' mahogany door into a massive great room with Nanawalls open to a deck overlooking the crashing waves and exceptional sunsets. Fire & Ice FP. State of the art gourmet kitchen boasts Thermador refrigerator/freezer, Viking double ovens + 2 pro microwaves, 2 dishwashers & 6 burner Gas range. Waterfall granite counters with pendant lights. Wet bar. Dining room with crystal ball chandelier and glass office both with unobstructed ocean views. Elevator from garage to the rooftop deck or mahogany stair treads with undermount lighting lead to a mezzanine of glass wall with white water view. Two en suite bedrooms. Downstairs media room complete with a kitchenette has 2 drawer refrigerator, ice maker, wine fridge, granite counter w/stainless backsplash. Master suite is 1 floor with Nanawalls open to a balcony. Fire & Ice FP, His and her baths each with walk in closets, spa tub in hers & shower; his has steam shower & sauna. Rooftop deck has hot tub, builtin BBQ, wetbar +1/2bath. Fully integrated Lutron lighting system with fully automated Crestron lighting system. Slate tiles roof, smooth coat exterior. Dual A/C zones+3rd mini split A/C unit. Creston shades. This home is stunning and extraordinary features throughout. I can imagine JAMES BOND living here or at a minimum spending the weekends.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vikki Morrison, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Incredible unobstructed white water views! Prime location and convenient beach access. Walking distance to the beach, world famous Oceanside pier, harbor, restaurants and more. Third floor ocean view terrace is spacious and perfect for enjoying sunsets and entertaining guests. First floor living room features west facing deck as well with built-in BBQ grill. On the second floor, each bedroom has its own private bathroom attached. The master suite is west facing with ocean views and cozy fireplace. Private and attached two car garage with lots of storage throughout the home. Additional features include: Air conditioning, double door entry, corner/end location, first floor 1/2 bath, laundry room on same floor as bedrooms, no rental restrictions! Perfect for a vacation rental or as your primary residence!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mike Chiesl, Sentry Residential Inc. at 858-777-9816</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA3OTI2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Enjoy the ocean breeze with being only 5 minutes drive to the Beach! Hidden gem in coastal Oceanside with easy access to the 76 or 5 freeway. This Single level home has 5 Bedroom and 2 Baths with 2 sliders to the backyard which sits on a a large 6200 sq ft usable lot. Part of the garage converted to office, work space, kids play room or easily convert to an ADU for additional income or guest quarters. Solar Lease so say goodbye to high electric bills that continue to increase. Home sits on a cul-de-sac lots with plenty of parking. No HOA or Mello Roos. New Paint, tile wood looking flooring, low maintenance and drought tolerant yard to save on water. Fridge, washer and dryer to convey. Huge yard to create your entertainers paradise where the possibilities are endless.Neighbors are awesome and very welcoming! This one won't last long so make sure to get in this weekend!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Frances Mouser, ERA Ranch & Sea Realty at 714-996-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Cutest little beach house for sale in the desirable 55+ community of Mira Mar. Located in Oceanside, CA this community is just a 10 minute walk to the beach and pier. Community features privacy gated entrance , pool, clubhouse, and so much more. Home boasts an open floor plan with all new laminate flooring throughout. You can watch and hear the ocean from your very own deck. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Home sits in the back of the community giving you privacy and quiet. New HVAC, newer roof.<p><strong>For open house information, contact KARA RAMSEY, COLDWELL BANKER ASSOC BRKR/CL at 951-244-1867</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>