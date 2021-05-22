newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Oceanside Saturday

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcgWr_0a88yRMA00

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Oceanside area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 850 Palomar Airport Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 850 Palomar Airport Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oceanside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

850 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39

G&M

802 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

G&M

1660 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

Chevron

920 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.15
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25

Mohsen

3213 Mission Ave, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.85
$3.95
$3.87
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$3.97

Oceana Gasoline & Auto Care

502 S El Camino Real, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$3.87
$3.97
$--
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.07
$--

Patriot Gas

3940 Mission Ave, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.99

G&M

601 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

G&M

1202 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

MCCS Autoport

Bldg 20842 (Pacific Plaza) , Camp Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
103
Followers
145
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Traffic
Oceanside, CA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gas Stations#Gallon#Palomar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Your 4-day outlook for Oceanside weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oceanside: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy drizzle during night; Friday, May 21: Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Going Up: San Diego County Gas Prices Hit 18th Increase in 19 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.152, its 18th increase in 19 days. The average price increased 16 consecutive days, was unchanged Friday and rose six-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased 11.4 cents over the past 19 days to its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2019.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

TRENDING local news happened around Oceanside

1. Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Solo Crash on Oceanside Street | 2. North County Report: Oceanside Sidesteps the Real Homelessness Issue | 3. Get The Best Sandwiches And Fresh Produce At This Natural Food Market Just Blocks From The Beach In Southern California
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Oceanside-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful coastal condo just a short distance to the Oceanside harbor and pier. This property features upgraded Brazillian cherry hardwood flooring, a custom tile fireplace, a kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash, a private patio, and dual bathroom sinks. This cozy, gated community features: pools, spas, BBQ's, exercise room, game room, rec room, and more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sydney Newman, Windermere Homes & Estates at 858-487-5110</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDAxOTcxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Cutest little beach house for sale in the desirable 55+ community of Mira Mar. Located in Oceanside ,CA this community is just a block away from the beach and pier. Community features private gated entrance , pool, clubhouse , and so much more. Home boasts an open floor plan with All new laminate flooring throughout. You can watch and hear the ocean from your very own deck. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Home sits in the back of the community giving you privacy and quiet. New HVAC, newer roof.<p><strong>For open house information, contact KARA RAMSEY, COLDWELL BANKER ASSOC BRKR/CL at 951-244-1867</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Builders Special, 95% shovel ready to build 2 unit two-story Duplex homes that are each approx. 2,500 SQFT! Luxury attached homes with 2-car garages, rooftop decks with views to the ocean! Just 2-blocks from the water and 4-blocks to Oceanside pier!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dennis Bragg, Coldwell Banker West at 619-303-3399</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA0Njg1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> "South Oceanside" beach community! Ocean View! Steps from the sand,<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steven Nieves, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

Retail Property Sold in South Oceanside

Oceanside CA— Urban Property Group is proud to announce the sale of a 5,392 SF retail property located in the heart of South Oceanside for $2,115,000. The property is located 1931-1933 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054. Joe Brady and Luke Holler of Urban Property Group represented both the Buyer,...
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Get weather-ready — Oceanside’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oceanside: Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Check out these Oceanside homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Breathtaking OCEANFRONT Living in this gorgeous CUSTOM CONTEMPORARY home. Enter through a 10' mahogany door into a massive great room with Nanawalls open to a deck overlooking the crashing waves and exceptional sunsets. Fire & Ice FP. State of the art gourmet kitchen boasts Thermador refrigerator/freezer, Viking double ovens + 2 pro microwaves, 2 dishwashers & 6 burner Gas range. Waterfall granite counters with pendant lights. Wet bar. Dining room with crystal ball chandelier and glass office both with unobstructed ocean views. Elevator from garage to the rooftop deck or mahogany stair treads with undermount lighting lead to a mezzanine of glass wall with white water view. Two en suite bedrooms. Downstairs media room complete with a kitchenette has 2 drawer refrigerator, ice maker, wine fridge, granite counter w/stainless backsplash. Master suite is 1 floor with Nanawalls open to a balcony. Fire & Ice FP, His and her baths each with walk in closets, spa tub in hers & shower; his has steam shower & sauna. Rooftop deck has hot tub, builtin BBQ, wetbar +1/2bath. Fully integrated Lutron lighting system with fully automated Crestron lighting system. Slate tiles roof, smooth coat exterior. Dual A/C zones+3rd mini split A/C unit. Creston shades. This home is stunning and extraordinary features throughout. I can imagine JAMES BOND living here or at a minimum spending the weekends.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vikki Morrison, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Incredible unobstructed white water views! Prime location and convenient beach access. Walking distance to the beach, world famous Oceanside pier, harbor, restaurants and more. Third floor ocean view terrace is spacious and perfect for enjoying sunsets and entertaining guests. First floor living room features west facing deck as well with built-in BBQ grill. On the second floor, each bedroom has its own private bathroom attached. The master suite is west facing with ocean views and cozy fireplace. Private and attached two car garage with lots of storage throughout the home. Additional features include: Air conditioning, double door entry, corner/end location, first floor 1/2 bath, laundry room on same floor as bedrooms, no rental restrictions! Perfect for a vacation rental or as your primary residence!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mike Chiesl, Sentry Residential Inc. at 858-777-9816</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA3OTI2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Enjoy the ocean breeze with being only 5 minutes drive to the Beach! Hidden gem in coastal Oceanside with easy access to the 76 or 5 freeway. This Single level home has 5 Bedroom and 2 Baths with 2 sliders to the backyard which sits on a a large 6200 sq ft usable lot. Part of the garage converted to office, work space, kids play room or easily convert to an ADU for additional income or guest quarters. Solar Lease so say goodbye to high electric bills that continue to increase. Home sits on a cul-de-sac lots with plenty of parking. No HOA or Mello Roos. New Paint, tile wood looking flooring, low maintenance and drought tolerant yard to save on water. Fridge, washer and dryer to convey. Huge yard to create your entertainers paradise where the possibilities are endless.Neighbors are awesome and very welcoming! This one won't last long so make sure to get in this weekend!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Frances Mouser, ERA Ranch & Sea Realty at 714-996-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Cutest little beach house for sale in the desirable 55+ community of Mira Mar. Located in Oceanside, CA this community is just a 10 minute walk to the beach and pier. Community features privacy gated entrance , pool, clubhouse, and so much more. Home boasts an open floor plan with all new laminate flooring throughout. You can watch and hear the ocean from your very own deck. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Home sits in the back of the community giving you privacy and quiet. New HVAC, newer roof.<p><strong>For open house information, contact KARA RAMSEY, COLDWELL BANKER ASSOC BRKR/CL at 951-244-1867</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Oceanside forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oceanside: Wednesday, May 5: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night;Thursday, May 6: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Saturday, May 8: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Homes for sale in Oceanside: New listings

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Looking for a house in Oceanside? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.