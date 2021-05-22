Port St Lucie gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Port St Lucie, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 2681 Sw Fondura St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 2681 Sw Fondura St, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ --

Sam's Club 1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.93

RaceTrac 2031 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.98

Walmart Neighborhood Market 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.31 $ 2.79

Speedway 149 Nw Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.95 $ 3.34 $ 2.97

Wawa 260 Se Prime Vista Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 2.93

Speedway 6601 S Us-1, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.97

7-Eleven 1651 Sw St Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ --

Shell 701 N Airoso Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.