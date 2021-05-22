newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St Lucie gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGHUp_0a88yQTR00

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Port St Lucie, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 2681 Sw Fondura St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

2681 Sw Fondura St, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.43
$--

Sam's Club

1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$3.11
$2.85

Murphy USA

160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.93

RaceTrac

2031 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.98

Walmart Neighborhood Market

912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.31
$2.79

Speedway

149 Nw Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.95
$3.34
$2.97

Wawa

260 Se Prime Vista Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.44
$--
$2.93

Speedway

6601 S Us-1, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.13
$3.43
$2.97

7-Eleven

1651 Sw St Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.16
$3.36
$--

Shell

701 N Airoso Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
134
Followers
150
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Traffic
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Sales#St Lucie#Mobil#Sunoco#Gallon#Selling#Fountainview Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Ready for a change? These Port St Lucie jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Port St Lucie: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Real Estate Paralegal; 3. Territory Sales Representative; 4. Virtual Sales | Work from Home; 5. CDL-A Driver: Local US Mail -P/T Early Mornings; 6. Dynamic sales assistant and order entry individual; 7. Medicare Sales Agent; 8. Customer Service & Sales Associate; 9. SALES POSITION, RAPIDLY GROWING COMPANY, GREAT ENVIRONMENT MAKE $$$$$; 10. NOW HIRING Experienced Operators, Laborers & CDL Drivers;
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Port St Lucie

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Port St Lucie: 1. Field Underwriter - FT/PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped; 2. Sales Representative Customer Service; 3. Interventional Radiology Travel Nurse RN - $3280 per week in FL; 4. Entry Level Sales Representative -Work From Home; 5. General Manager; 6. Head of HR and Recruitment; 7. Real Estate Paralegal; 8. Office Assistant; 9. Sales Opportunity! P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Pay & Schedule!; 10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - COVID19 - $2,526 per week;
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port St. Lucie: Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

A job on your schedule? These Port St Lucie positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Port St Lucie-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Part-Time Med Tech - Atria Park of St. Joseph's - Starting at $11.00/hour; 3. Florida Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 4. Part-Time Relief Manager - Self Storage; 5. Part-Time Office Administrator - Financial Services; 6. Class A CDL Driver; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Intel Computer Sales Specialist-Weekends Only/Part-Time; 9. office/ Shipping and receiving assistant;
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

These houses are for sale in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Port St. Lucie weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port St. Lucie: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers;
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEW CONSTRUCTION!! WHERE LIFESTYLE , LOCATION, AND OPPORTUNITY ALL COME TOGETHERLocated on the North Fork of the St.Lucie river, Rivella is recognized for its tranquility and surrounding nature. As one enters the private gates of Rivella, the row of mature Royal Palms welcomes residents to this one-of-kind waterfront community in the renowned Treasure Coast. Choose one of several custom built models to build in the Estate or Island neighborhood. Every lot has privacy with no back-to-back home sites in this stunning community. Photos are not of actual home but similar being built. PRICES WILL RANGE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $600,000 TO $1,200,000 DEPENDING UPON MODEL AND CUSTOM FEATURES SELECTED. Bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage depend on model and floorplan selected. Located close to Club Med, restaurants, beaches, dining, and hospitals. As a resident, enjoy walking trails, kayaking from a community launch area, a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel Hammer, Engel & Volkers Stuart at 772-494-6999</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1ISEozNTM4NjMyNDYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room that can be converted into a bedroom. The home has 3 oversized bedrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, 42'' wood cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. Beautiful plank, ''wood look'' tile and brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances with a good size yard, Will not last!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alexander Castro, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDcxNDY1OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> What an adorable home!!! 3/2/1 with hot tub & firepit. Beautiful fenced in backyard w/2 sheds and even the riding mower stays! 2 refrigerators included, AC unit is less than 3 yrs. old. Beautifully landscaped and immaculate inside. Hurry, it won't last long!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jo-Ann Breau, Berkshire Hathaway Florida RE at 888-534-1116</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDcxNTA1NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW HOME in Tradition!, Bristol by D H HORTON,completed Dec. 2020. Be the first to enjoy this 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths/ 2 car garage/ granite countertop, gated,community pool, Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owner's suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room ,MUCH MORE Valentina Aved LUXURY PROPERTIES 2018384838 WWW.LUXSTYLEPB.COM<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valentina Aved, LUXURY PROPERTIES INTERNATIONAL LLC at 561-335-9459</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NjA5MjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Events on the Port St Lucie calendar

1. Compete & Win in a Multiple and Save Transactions with Low Appraisals; 2. Port St Lucie, Fl | Lace Front Wig Making Class with Sewing Machine; 3. Tradition Prep HS Community Event: “Hello High School” Bowling Bash; 4. Music & Mingle @ Baron Real Estate feat CMA artist Mr. Eric Dodd!; 5. Move Your Body Seminar;
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

These Port St Lucie companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience - Entry Level 2. Entry Level Solar Sales Representative (Pre-set appointments) 3. Sports Minded Sales Rep! NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED - Base + Commission $$$ 4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $873 to $918/Week - Recent Grads Welcome 5. Entry Level Laborer - Full Time + Weekly Pay Vero Beach, FL 6. Entry Level Reset Merchandiser 7. Sales Representative Entry Level