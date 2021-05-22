This is the cheapest gas in Huntsville right now

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Huntsville area offering savings of $1.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 3801 Patton Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.43 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1818 Us-72 E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.7.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 3801 Patton Rd, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.43

Mapco 905 Memorial Pkwy Nw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 2235 National Blvd Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.78 $ --

Costco 1205 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.78 $ --

CITGO 3629 Patton Rd , Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.59

Sam's Club 5651 Holmes Ave, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.83 $ --

Circle K 540 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2150 Sparkman Dr Nw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.89

Sunoco 804 Holmes Ave Ne, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

CITGO 306 Andrew Jackson Way Ne, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:17 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.