Huntsville, AL

This is the cheapest gas in Huntsville right now

Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0a88yPai00

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Huntsville area offering savings of $1.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 3801 Patton Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.43 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1818 Us-72 E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.7.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

3801 Patton Rd, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$2.43

Mapco

905 Memorial Pkwy Nw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.89

Sam's Club

2235 National Blvd Sw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$2.78
$--

Costco

1205 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$2.78
$--

CITGO

3629 Patton Rd , Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.59

Sam's Club

5651 Holmes Ave, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$2.83
$--

Circle K

540 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.07
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2150 Sparkman Dr Nw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.89

Sunoco

804 Holmes Ave Ne, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

CITGO

306 Andrew Jackson Way Ne, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:17 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Huntsville, AL
