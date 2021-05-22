Where's the cheapest gas in Gainesville?

(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $1.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3831 Nw 13Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.87

The Short Stop 2610 Ne 39Th Ave , Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Kangaroo Express 5310 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 2.96

Mobil 5708 Nw 34Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ --

Shell 20 Ne Waldo Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.14 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Wawa 1007 E University Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Gate 506 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 2.96

Circle K 1515 N Main St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.14 $ 3.52 $ 3.03

Wawa 2305 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.5 $ 2.96

Gate 3001 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.