Where's the cheapest gas in Gainesville?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 3 Bedroom 3 bath condo on the third floor within walking distance to Everything with two assigned parking spaces! Walk to Campus, UF Health, VA medical center. This 3bedroom unit is ready for move in, with an upgraded kitchen, tile floors, large living area, eat in dinning area, and balcony. 1 Covered parking space and 1 assigned parking space just outside the covered area. Prime downtown Gainesville location on the 8th floor in the historic Seagle Building. This 2 bed 2 bath condo offers scenic views of Gainesville, UF's campus and one of a kind sunsets. This home has been extensively upgraded with all new Pella energy efficient windows throughout, hand-scraped wood floors in the main living areas, newer Carrier HVAC system with WiFi thermostat, and more! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters and locally sourced live edge custom oak counter top. The master suite offers plenty of storage and a gorgeous shower with unique stone detail work. Location is walking distance to downtown restaurants, the Hippodrome, Innovation Square and a mile down the road from UF. The unit has elevator access, an underground parking garage and a storage unit. The Seagle Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is directly adjacent to Santa Fe College's exciting new 87,000 SQ Ft campus now under construction! Consider this fantastic opportunity to invest in a large multi-family/ U4 zoned property in Gainesville's Historic Bed & Breakfast area. Many interior improvements and renovations have already been completed by a licensed general contactor. A short walk downtown and only a few minutes drive to the University of Florida add to the appeal of this great opportunity. The detached secondary living quarters is a charming two story unit with a wonderful large terrace in back that overlooks a beautiful oak tree. The main house is three stories and loaded with character, offering high ceilings, large windows, wood floors, and plenty of cozy nooks to enjoy. Still some work to be done so the owners will consider all offers. Checkout this 4 bedroom home just around the corner from UF. Zoned U-4 on a .34 corner lot in the heart of Gainesville. Just moments from all the top music and event venues, top restaurants, parks, and biking distance to the University of Florida, VA and Shands hospital.