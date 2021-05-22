newsbreak-logo
Gainesville, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Gainesville?

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 2 days ago
(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $1.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3831 Nw 13Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.07
$2.87

The Short Stop

2610 Ne 39Th Ave , Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Kangaroo Express

5310 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.11
$3.44
$2.96

Mobil

5708 Nw 34Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.48
$--

Shell

20 Ne Waldo Rd, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.14
$3.46
$2.99

Wawa

1007 E University Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.21
$3.49
$2.99

Gate

506 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.47
$2.96

Circle K

1515 N Main St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.14
$3.52
$3.03

Wawa

2305 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.5
$2.96

Gate

3001 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.47
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

