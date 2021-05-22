newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Chattanooga Saturday

Posted by 
Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtrnZ_0a88yLJ200

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chattanooga area offering savings of $1.42 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1330 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:18 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

1330 E 3Rd St, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.89

Speedway

3956 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.89

Speedway

4222 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.89

Hi-Tech

3604 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4148 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$3.15
$3.45
$2.85

Mapco

4711 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3901 Hixson Pike, Hixson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.17
$2.85

BP

3637 Hixson Pike, Hixson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.15
$3.49
$--

Shell

3640 Hixson Pike, Hixson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.15
$3.55
$2.89

Exxon

3743 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$3.02
$3.42
$2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga, TN
102
Followers
152
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chattanooga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Bargain Hunters#Speedway#Gallon#Tn#Savings#Selling#Ringgold Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Weather Forecast For Chattanooga

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chattanooga: Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Chattanooga

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chattanooga: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Financial Services Representative-WFH, training, GROWTH; 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. Account Executive - Salary + Uncapped Commission; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 7. Warehouse Packers; 8. Retail Sales Professional; 9. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 10. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On;
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Gas Prices Jump Sharply in Chattanooga The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 13.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.19/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

A job on your schedule? These Chattanooga positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Chattanooga-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Retail Merchandiser; 2. (Virtual) Sales Representative | Mortgage Protection | $60K - $90K; 3. Truck Driver CDL A; 4. Retail Merchandiser - Store Remodel; 5. Retail Customer Service; 6. Office Assistant - Part Time, Undergraduate Research and Creative Endeavor; 7. Store Receiving Specialist Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Chattanooga

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chattanooga: Tuesday, May 4: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;Wednesday, May 5: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

On the hunt for a home in Chattanooga? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Riverfront Luxury Town Homes - on the Tennessee River in Downtown Chattanooga. Four stories with private boat slip. Private elevator and garage. Large river facing private rooftop patio, private balcony and sunken garden. The architectural design combines the look of a Cape Cod Bungalow and Southern Coastal which is described as Tennessee Coastal. Located on the River Walk, the views from each of the 19 Four (4) story Town Homes is expansive. Each unit will have its own boat slip giving each owner the option of boating on the river. The Town homes will have custom designed tile and custom shower, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and living room, custom designed lighting allowing for energy efficiency, a skylight over the open stairwell, three gas fireplaces, custom stained hardwood floors and quality appliances, stone countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit will have a two car garage with garage door opener plus additional two exterior spaces which will also be private and secured parking. The ground level has a private entrance with its own garden terrace. This level has a fireplace and sitting area, private full bath and closet space. This level is large enough to be a den, game or office. There is access to the elevator and stairs. The main level offers a large open living space with custom fireplace. The kitchen is located on this level and is extremely open and spacious with an abundance of custom cabinetry for storage. There is also a dining space that opens to an area for grilling. The kitchen is equipped with a large walk in pantry, Double Ovens and a gas cooktop. Included in the kitchen is a wine cooler for proper wine storage. Off the living space there is an entrance patio for relaxing by the river. The patio also provides access to the lower level Garden space. The third level provides the Master and one Guest Bedroom with private bathrooms for both bedrooms. Closet space for the Master Bedroom is spacious with his and her walk in closets. This level also includes a large laundry room space and a linen closet. Level 4 offers a large area that could be another Bedroom or an office with a full bath. A large storage area is also located on this level. The best part of the top floor is the huge, covered deck with wet bar, and an incredible view across the River Walk and out to the Tennessee River. Included on this level is also an outdoor fireplace and wet bar. Cameron Harbor is within walking or biking distance to downtown and all that it has to offer. Owner/Agent - personal interest on file.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ryan May, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>** OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY** 10/18Looking to live the Downtown Chattanooga lifestyle? 1467 Market st. is the perfect fit for you. This gorgeous Clarke Center Condo is foot steps from exquisite restaurants, entertainment, and endless activities. Offering a spacious one bedroom, one and a half bath with loft capturing all your desires. The tasteful architecture, exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, over-sized soaking tub, secured covered parking, and rooftop deck with panoramic views is a must have.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kyle Johnston, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Riverfront Luxury Town Homes - on the Tennessee River in Downtown Chattanooga. Four stories with private boat slip. Private elevator and garage. Large river facing private rooftop patio, private balcony and sunken garden. The architectural design combines the look of a Cape Cod Bungalow and Southern Coastal which is described as Tennessee Coastal. Located on the River Walk, the views from each of the 19 Four (4) story Town Homes is expansive. Each unit will have its own boat slip giving each owner the option of boating on the river. The Town homes will have custom designed tile and custom shower, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and living room, custom designed lighting allowing for energy efficiency, a skylight over the open stairwell, three gas fireplaces, custom stained hardwood floors and quality appliances, stone countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit will have a two car garage with garage door opener plus additional two exterior spaces which will also be private and secured parking. The ground level has a private entrance with its own garden terrace. This level has a fireplace and sitting area, private full bath and closet space. This level is large enough to be a den, game or office. There is access to the elevator and stairs. The main level offers a large open living space with custom fireplace. The kitchen is located on this level and is extremely open and spacious with an abundance of custom cabinetry for storage. There is also a dining space that opens to an area for grilling. The kitchen is equipped with a large walk in pantry, Double Ovens and a gas cooktop. Included in the kitchen is a wine cooler for proper wine storage. Off the living space there is an entrance patio for relaxing by the river. The patio also provides access to the lower level Garden space. The third level provides the Master and one Guest Bedroom with private bathrooms for both bedrooms. Closet space for the Master Bedroom is spacious with his and her walk in closets. This level also includes a large laundry room space and a linen closet. Level 4 offers a large area that could be another Bedroom or an office with a full bath. A large storage area is also located on this level. The best part of the top floor is the huge, covered deck with wet bar, and an incredible view across the River Walk and out to the Tennessee River. Included on this level is also an outdoor fireplace and wet bar. Cameron Harbor is within walking or biking distance to downtown and all that it has to offer. Owner/Agent - personal interest on file. <p><strong>For open house information, contact Ryan May, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Urban living at its best! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo. Open concept complete with large kitchen. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Bedroom is spacious with 2 closets. Washer/Dryer included. Steps away from the Riverwalk Park, restaurants, Chattanooga's waterfront & Ross's Landing. Facility amenities include a fitness center, open common area, pool and grills. One private reserved parking space. Building security 24/7. Pets are allowed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan M Stout, Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty at 423-894-6762</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Top homes for sale in Chattanooga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Second Time on the Market for this Unit. The original owner moved to a unit around the corner in the same building. This is a great opportunity to get a centrally located rear facing unit on the top floor. Live, Play & OWN Downtown. Exchange Cameron Harbor is brand new and located in Downtown Chattanooga in the fast growing riverfront community of Cameron Harbor on Riverfront Parkway. Owners at the Exchange will have on site parking, pool, fitness center, clubroom, dog spa with wash stations and an outdoor living area that includes a fire pit and built in grill. Buyer to verify important information such as school zones and square footage. Photos are not of exact unit, but a unit with same floor plan.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Darlene G Brown, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Beautiful 4 Br 3.5 BA home is all about easy living in luxury on the fabulous TN River! This active community features abundant amenities not the least of which is immediate access to the 20+ miles of River walk, pool, grills, the docks at Cameron Harbor and walkability to great dining and all that downtown has to offer! This unique layout is perfect for extended family or everyday life with room to entertain. Most all the windows on the river side of the home have views or peekaboo views of the TN. The porch on the front overlooks the green space and river beyond and is the perfect spot to wake up to for your morning coffee or relax after a long day at work with your favorite person and favorite cocktail! The gourmet kitchen is well equipped and impressive. On the entry level there is a Bedroom and full bath ensuite for guests who may need easier access. The main living level is spacious and bright with all remaining bedrooms on the third level. Tiled baths and luxurious finishes are throughout this wonderful space that has just been completely repainted top to bottom! Dont miss an opportunity to live your best life at 920 Islander Way!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Charlene Bickford, RE/MAX Properties at 423-894-2900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chattanooga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.