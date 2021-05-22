Here’s the cheapest gas in Chattanooga Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Riverfront Luxury Town Homes - on the Tennessee River in Downtown Chattanooga. Four stories with private boat slip. Private elevator and garage. Large river facing private rooftop patio, private balcony and sunken garden. The architectural design combines the look of a Cape Cod Bungalow and Southern Coastal which is described as Tennessee Coastal. Located on the River Walk, the views from each of the 19 Four (4) story Town Homes is expansive. Each unit will have its own boat slip giving each owner the option of boating on the river. The Town homes will have custom designed tile and custom shower, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and living room, custom designed lighting allowing for energy efficiency, a skylight over the open stairwell, three gas fireplaces, custom stained hardwood floors and quality appliances, stone countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit will have a two car garage with garage door opener plus additional two exterior spaces which will also be private and secured parking. The ground level has a private entrance with its own garden terrace. This level has a fireplace and sitting area, private full bath and closet space. This level is large enough to be a den, game or office. There is access to the elevator and stairs. The main level offers a large open living space with custom fireplace. The kitchen is located on this level and is extremely open and spacious with an abundance of custom cabinetry for storage. There is also a dining space that opens to an area for grilling. The kitchen is equipped with a large walk in pantry, Double Ovens and a gas cooktop. Included in the kitchen is a wine cooler for proper wine storage. Off the living space there is an entrance patio for relaxing by the river. The patio also provides access to the lower level Garden space. The third level provides the Master and one Guest Bedroom with private bathrooms for both bedrooms. Closet space for the Master Bedroom is spacious with his and her walk in closets. This level also includes a large laundry room space and a linen closet. Level 4 offers a large area that could be another Bedroom or an office with a full bath. A large storage area is also located on this level. The best part of the top floor is the huge, covered deck with wet bar, and an incredible view across the River Walk and out to the Tennessee River. Included on this level is also an outdoor fireplace and wet bar. Cameron Harbor is within walking or biking distance to downtown and all that it has to offer. Owner/Agent - personal interest on file.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ryan May, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>** OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY** 10/18Looking to live the Downtown Chattanooga lifestyle? 1467 Market st. is the perfect fit for you. This gorgeous Clarke Center Condo is foot steps from exquisite restaurants, entertainment, and endless activities. Offering a spacious one bedroom, one and a half bath with loft capturing all your desires. The tasteful architecture, exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, over-sized soaking tub, secured covered parking, and rooftop deck with panoramic views is a must have.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kyle Johnston, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Riverfront Luxury Town Homes - on the Tennessee River in Downtown Chattanooga. Four stories with private boat slip. Private elevator and garage. Large river facing private rooftop patio, private balcony and sunken garden. The architectural design combines the look of a Cape Cod Bungalow and Southern Coastal which is described as Tennessee Coastal. Located on the River Walk, the views from each of the 19 Four (4) story Town Homes is expansive. Each unit will have its own boat slip giving each owner the option of boating on the river. The Town homes will have custom designed tile and custom shower, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and living room, custom designed lighting allowing for energy efficiency, a skylight over the open stairwell, three gas fireplaces, custom stained hardwood floors and quality appliances, stone countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit will have a two car garage with garage door opener plus additional two exterior spaces which will also be private and secured parking. The ground level has a private entrance with its own garden terrace. This level has a fireplace and sitting area, private full bath and closet space. This level is large enough to be a den, game or office. There is access to the elevator and stairs. The main level offers a large open living space with custom fireplace. The kitchen is located on this level and is extremely open and spacious with an abundance of custom cabinetry for storage. There is also a dining space that opens to an area for grilling. The kitchen is equipped with a large walk in pantry, Double Ovens and a gas cooktop. Included in the kitchen is a wine cooler for proper wine storage. Off the living space there is an entrance patio for relaxing by the river. The patio also provides access to the lower level Garden space. The third level provides the Master and one Guest Bedroom with private bathrooms for both bedrooms. Closet space for the Master Bedroom is spacious with his and her walk in closets. This level also includes a large laundry room space and a linen closet. Level 4 offers a large area that could be another Bedroom or an office with a full bath. A large storage area is also located on this level. The best part of the top floor is the huge, covered deck with wet bar, and an incredible view across the River Walk and out to the Tennessee River. Included on this level is also an outdoor fireplace and wet bar. Cameron Harbor is within walking or biking distance to downtown and all that it has to offer. Owner/Agent - personal interest on file. <p><strong>For open house information, contact Ryan May, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Urban living at its best! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo. Open concept complete with large kitchen. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Bedroom is spacious with 2 closets. Washer/Dryer included. Steps away from the Riverwalk Park, restaurants, Chattanooga's waterfront & Ross's Landing. Facility amenities include a fitness center, open common area, pool and grills. One private reserved parking space. Building security 24/7. Pets are allowed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan M Stout, Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty at 423-894-6762</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>