Save up to $1.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Greenville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located just 1 mile from Downtown Greenville, come check out this STUNNING new construction in one of the city's fastest growing markets. With a short walk or bike ride, you'll find yourself in the heart of our beautiful city! With it's open concept, TONS of natural light, & beautiful curb appeal this home won't last long!

Sensational opportunity to own a stunning, historic 1892 condominium on the heart of Main Street overlooking downtown Greenville! Enjoy this beautiful condo as your private residence and or also as an investment as an AirB&B. This unit is regularly booked solid. Private entrance leads to a completely updated, high-end, nicely appointed suite. Relish the downtown sights and sounds from every window or take the spiral staircase to the rooftop office/entertainment loft. Private rooftop contains a spacious, partially covered outdoor area with grill and mounted television for football games or to enjoy a glass of wine while taking in the city life below. This condo boasts two nicely-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and large en suites finished with Cambria quartz countertop and beautiful walk-in tile showers. Master bath has double vanity. The entire unit has crown molding and surround sound speakers throughout. Living room has top of the line vented Mendota fireplace for those rare, but brisk evenings! Attention to detail shows in the original hardwoods in the living room, as well as inlaid marble floors and hardwoods in the kitchen. Cambria countertops with stainless steel, farm-style double sink and high-end appliances in the gourmet kitchen include a DCS refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Blue Star stove and oven. Recessed and under the counter lighting, as well as a large center island to gather around are perfect for those impromptu get-togethers as you view the sunsets or stars through the enormous skylight highlighted by 150-year-old beams. This must-see sensational home in the heart of downtown Greenville will not disappoint and will not last. Call today for your private showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact C. VICTOR LESTER, COLDWELL BANKER CAINE at 864-585-8713

Charming 2 story traditional home located in downtown Greenville's Pettigru Historic District. This lovely home features original hardwood flooring (refinished), moldings and mantels, a large formal dining room, spacious den, office or sun room, kitchen with granite countertops, updated cabinets, stainless appliances, eat in breakfast room, laundry room and main floor bath. The second level offers 3 bedrooms, a full bath with double sink vanity and an 11 x 12 flex room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Huge unfinished basement offers lots of storage and a workshop area. Exterior features include a nice deck and spacious rear yard. Located within three blocks of North and South Main Streets, a stone’s throw of the Poinsett Club, minutes from Bon Secours Wellness Center, Swamp Rabbit Trail, Cleveland Park, shopping and many churches. Fireplaces are for aesthetics only and are not functional. Seller is licensed real estate agent.