Greenville, SC

Save up to $1.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Greenville

Greenville Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0a88yJXa00

(GREENVILLE, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $1.14 per gallon.

Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 820 S Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1025 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$2.79
$--

Spinx

941 Haywood Rd Suite B, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

Murphy USA

6136 White Horse Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.92
$3.17
$--

QuikTrip

6050 White Horse Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.93
$3.18
$2.99

Marathon

400 Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.19
$3.49
$--

QuikTrip

7840 White Horse Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$2.99

QuikTrip

548 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.29
$2.99

Spinx

2901 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

CITGO

2020 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.88

GT's Express Mart

2008 Anderson Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

