Augusta, GA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Augusta

Posted by 
Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 2 days ago
(AUGUSTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Augusta area offering savings of $1.57 per gallon.

Costco at 825 Alexander Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1901 Gordon Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

825 Alexander Dr, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$2.83
$--

Sam's Club

596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$2.83
$2.67

Circle K

421 W Martintown Rd, North Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$--
$2.75

Shell

3934 Washington Rd, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.14
$3.49
$2.87
card
card$2.78
$3.23
$3.58
$2.97

Shell

602 Scott Nixon Memorial Dr, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.2
$3.55
$2.96

Murphy Express

224 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.1
$3.45
$2.96

Kroger

4115 Columbia Rd, Martinez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.03
$3.28
$2.97

Shell

261 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.28
$3.69
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$2.99

Murphy USA

1211 Knox Ave, North Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

Shell

2631 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.33
$3.68
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Augusta, GA
166
Followers
153
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

