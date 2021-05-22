Gas savings: The cheapest station in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Augusta area offering savings of $1.57 per gallon.

Costco at 825 Alexander Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1901 Gordon Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 825 Alexander Dr, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.83 $ --

Sam's Club 596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.83 $ 2.67

Circle K 421 W Martintown Rd, North Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.75

Shell 3934 Washington Rd, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.87 card card $ 2.78 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 2.97

Shell 602 Scott Nixon Memorial Dr, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.2 $ 3.55 $ 2.96

Murphy Express 224 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.1 $ 3.45 $ 2.96

Kroger 4115 Columbia Rd, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.97

Shell 261 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.28 $ 3.69 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1211 Knox Ave, North Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Shell 2631 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.