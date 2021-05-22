newsbreak-logo
Providence, RI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Providence Saturday

Providence Bulletin
 2 days ago
(PROVIDENCE, RI) According to Providence gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas.

Geko at 201 Smith St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 598 Branch Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.77.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Providence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Geko

201 Smith St, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$2.99
$3.09
$2.92
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$3.02

Exxon

625 Fall River Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$2.79

BJ's

175 Highland Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.09
$--

CITGO

400 Taunton Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.19
$--

Speedway

1 Progress St, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.17
$2.79

Sunoco

597 Branch Ave, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.29
$3.49
$--

BJ's

1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3
$2.93

Stop & Shop

1045 Fall River Ave, Seekonk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.97
$3.19
$--

Douglas Food Mart & Gas

175 Douglas Ave, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$2.89
$2.99
$--
card
card$2.86
$2.99
$3.09
$--

PC Food Mart Plus

408 Douglas Ave, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Providence, RI
Traffic
City
Providence, RI
R.I. gas prices rise 6 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 6 cents week to week to $2.94 per gallon Monday, 11 cents below the national average of $3.05 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday. One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the...
Providence, RIPosted by
Check out these homes for sale in Providence now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great Raised Ranch home in an excellent neighborhood location on a large corner lot with a lawn irrigation system. Home is finished up and down for a total of 2,484 SF and features 2 full kitchens, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and bonus rooms for an in-home office or a designated room for distance learning. Home is sided with AC but is in need of TLC and updating but it has great bones. Ideal for 203K type financing. Currently designed for a full in-law suite with ground level walk-out lower level. Wonderful for multigenerational use. Home offers a bonus room for a workshop or home office/flex room. Sale contingent on seller finding suitable housing. "Pride of Ownership" is this updated three bedroom, 1.5 bath dormered Cape in sort after Cowesett neighborhood. Living room features hardwood floors and a brick fireplace, Formal Dining room with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with updated cabinets and countertop. Also on first floor is a bedroom, a half bath with washer and dryer. Two front to back bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Lower level has a heated recreational room and plenty of storage area. Back yard is completely fenced with an oversized deck. Full house generator for those times that you may lose power. Attached garage, vinyl sided, sewers, gas heat. Walking distance to Cedar Hill Elementary School, easy highway access, close to shopping, marinas and restaurants. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located just steps from Broadway and Atwells Ave features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, many updates and shared spacious yard! Low condo fees and 1 parking spot included. Own a private 1.76 acre WATERFRONT property located in desirable Cedar Tree Point . Views directly South toward Greenwich Bay offer stunning sunsets and promise years of tranquil enjoyment. This c.1895 4 plus bed colonial has many updates but needs the right buyer to make this a show place. Features include inground pool, newer windows, central air, and insulation, recent sewer and water connection, well for pool and irrigation, large detached garage, large screened porch, various species of hardwoods throughout, solar electric, and period detail completely intact! This is a fantastic home boast high ceilings, open large rooms, and plenty of elbow room. Former owners had a dock but application needed to replace.
Providence, RIPosted by
House hunt Providence: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Been waiting for that hard to find first floor one level unit? Light filled and spacious this open layout condo is in a prime location overlooking treed green spaces yet just one block from the pool and clubhouse. Enjoy the view or step out to your private patio for relaxing or outdoor cooking/dining. The interior has been freshly painted from top to bottom along with the refurbishment of 2 full baths. Enjoy easy living in this vibrant community sited on manicured grounds with on site management and maintenance. Pet friendly and people friendly this is a great place to live. High ceiling and exposed beams compliment the living space. Walk to shops, restaurants, College Hill, water activities in the Harbor District and nightlife. Beautiful, peaceful courtyard with grills and outdoor furniture. Gated parking; 1 assigned, 1 visitor. Indoor cats only. Ready for you to just move in and start enjoying! Taxes reflect non-owner occupied. The partially finished basement adds a bonus room, a half/bath laundry room and potential for a second living area. The home has gas heat and hot water and is connected to city sewer, the assessment is paid in full. Situated on a spacious, nearly 1/4 acre corner lot with a fully fenced in back yard, walk out to the patio, and two storage sheds. Conveniently located close to City Park, local beaches and highway access. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Fitzpatrick Team, RE/MAX Profnl. Newport, Inc. at 401-849-0100 The bright open layout includes gorgeous hardwood floors and walls of floor to ceiling glass windows throughout. Walk directly onto the the private rooftop terrace - a complete outdoor oasis w/ professionally landscaped planting beds + teak privacy fence. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee OR yoga watching the beautiful sunrise OR unwind under the stars w/ a glass of wine and al fresco dinner. Inside the open floor plan allows for versatile space planning and entertaining is made easy. The cooks Kitchen features an oversize island w/ extra cabinet storage below, granite counters and stainless Steel BOSCH appliances. A spacious Master Bedroom includes a walk-in closet w/ custom California Closet storage system and large marble Bath. Other keynote features include museum quality recessed light fixtures, updated mechanicals, Central A/C, deeded Garage Parking Space and Storage Unit. Development includes (24hr) Concierge Services, (24hr) Fitness Center, outdoor Rooftop Terrace and Community Room that overlooks the entire city. (A+) location and walkability; will have you steps away from the train station, local Universities, hospitals, highway access, shopping + dining..!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joshua Cullion, RE/MAX Professionals at 401-884-6050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Providence, RIPosted by
Take a look at these homes for sale in Providence

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Freshly painted 3 bedroom Country Cape in much sought after Greenwood. Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floor. Formal living & dining rooms, 1st floor bedroom, den, tons of storage space, hardwood floors, maintenance free vinyl siding and vinyl windows. Take advantage of Warwick living in this newly updated Cape minutes from everything you could possibly need throughout the great state of Rhode Island. 76 GEORGE ARDEN AVE features a beautiful new kitchen with modern white cabinetry, sparkling granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances & a private view of the oversized corner lot! A walk around the house will show off gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with ample closet space, a spacious one car garage, customize built-ins adding tons of character, 2 updated bathrooms, 1 on main level & one on the second floor, and a cozy wood burning fireplace that creates a stunning focal point in the living/dining room! The fully used quarter-acre backyard is fully fenced, has a walk-out from the kitchen to the patio and firepit perfect for entertaining on a crisp fall night. Other upgrades include energy-efficient gas heating, vinyl-siding, vinyl replacement windows, 10-year young septic system & so much more! Don't miss out on this incredibly rare housing opportunity! Make your MOVE, Today! Highest and Best Offers by 12:00pm on Monday October 26th @ 12:00pm This premium (2Bed/2.5Bath) tower suite condo is one of the largest units in the development occupying the entire front to back side of the building maximizing privacy and commanding stunning panoramic views from East to West of the entire city skyline - Downtown, historic East Side, Narragansett Bay and beyond. The condo features a formal Entry Foyer hall that invites you into the expansive main living space w/ gorgeous hardwood flooring highlighted by floor to ceiling glass windows and private outdoor balcony. Connected to the main living space the spacious cooks Kitchen includes stainless steel BOSCH appliances, floor to ceiling cabinetry, granite countertops and oversize kitchen island w/ overhang for extra seating. Both the Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom suites are tucked away on the opposite side of the condo to allow for maximum privacy from the main living space. The Master suite includes (2) walk-in closets w/ custom storage and a plush marble bathroom w/ dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in glass shower. Other keynote features include (2) deeded Garage Parking Spaces and private Storage Unit. Development includes (24hr) Concierge Services, (24hr) Fitness Center, outdoor Rooftop Terrace and Community Room. (A+) location and walkability; will have you steps away from the train station, local Universities, hospitals, highway access, shopping + dining. Very rare and special opportunity! A stunning two story foyer streams in natural light and has a home office located to the right of entryway. The designer kitchen is magazine worthy and centers the home with a grand scale center island, topped with quartzite, high end custom cabinetry, beverage and entertaining stations, a garden window and many thoughtful details. The adjacent family room has a 48" hearth fireplace as well as built-in cabinetry including pocket doors to enclose the media center. French doors from the kitchen and family room lead to the outdoor deck and patio, making entertaining a breeze. Elegant formal dining room opens to the living room with gas fireplace to complete the first floor. The top floor includes four bedrooms, and four full baths, including a lux master bedroom suite, an ensuite recreation room/guest suite and laundry room. Double staircases, 9' ceilings and 3.5" maple flooring. A mudroom and another full bath on the first floor transition to the outdoors and oversized 3 car garage. Walk to tennis, Main St., East Greenwich restaurants/shops/marinas. Highways,TF Green & Commuter Train 6.2 miles. Warwick Heights Tennis steps away, walk to Main Street, East Greenwich shops/restaurants and marinas. Easy access to Rte. 95, Rte. 4, TF Green Airport and Commuter Train.