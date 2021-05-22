Here’s the cheapest gas in Providence Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Freshly painted 3 bedroom Country Cape in much sought after Greenwood. Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floor. Formal living & dining rooms, 1st floor bedroom, den, tons of storage space, hardwood floors, maintenance free vinyl siding and vinyl windows.

WELCOME TO YOUR ADORABLY DECEIVING NEW HOME IN THE DESIRABLE GREENWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD OF WARWICK!! Take advantage of Warwick living in this newly updated Cape minutes from everything you could possibly need throughout the great state of Rhode Island. 76 GEORGE ARDEN AVE features a beautiful new kitchen with modern white cabinetry, sparkling granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances & a private view of the oversized corner lot! A walk around the house will show off gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with ample closet space, a spacious one car garage, customize built-ins adding tons of character, 2 updated bathrooms, 1 on main level & one on the second floor, and a cozy wood burning fireplace that creates a stunning focal point in the living/dining room! The fully used quarter-acre backyard is fully fenced, has a walk-out from the kitchen to the patio and firepit perfect for entertaining on a crisp fall night. Other upgrades include energy-efficient gas heating, vinyl-siding, vinyl replacement windows, 10-year young septic system & so much more! Don't miss out on this incredibly rare housing opportunity! Make your MOVE, Today! Highest and Best Offers by 12:00pm on Monday October 26th @ 12:00pm

Sophisticated city living in Providence Luxury High Rise @ WATERPLACE Residences. This premium (2Bed/2.5Bath) tower suite condo is one of the largest units in the development occupying the entire front to back side of the building maximizing privacy and commanding stunning panoramic views from East to West of the entire city skyline - Downtown, historic East Side, Narragansett Bay and beyond. The condo features a formal Entry Foyer hall that invites you into the expansive main living space w/ gorgeous hardwood flooring highlighted by floor to ceiling glass windows and private outdoor balcony. Connected to the main living space the spacious cooks Kitchen includes stainless steel BOSCH appliances, floor to ceiling cabinetry, granite countertops and oversize kitchen island w/ overhang for extra seating. Both the Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom suites are tucked away on the opposite side of the condo to allow for maximum privacy from the main living space. The Master suite includes (2) walk-in closets w/ custom storage and a plush marble bathroom w/ dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in glass shower. Other keynote features include (2) deeded Garage Parking Spaces and private Storage Unit. Development includes (24hr) Concierge Services, (24hr) Fitness Center, outdoor Rooftop Terrace and Community Room. (A+) location and walkability; will have you steps away from the train station, local Universities, hospitals, highway access, shopping + dining. Very rare and special opportunity!

Exceptional brick front colonial with every modern amenity. Sited on an acre+ of lush landscape, on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of Cowesett. Significant renovations in 2017 make this house shine on all levels! A stunning two story foyer streams in natural light and has a home office located to the right of entryway. The designer kitchen is magazine worthy and centers the home with a grand scale center island, topped with quartzite, high end custom cabinetry, beverage and entertaining stations, a garden window and many thoughtful details. The adjacent family room has a 48" hearth fireplace as well as built-in cabinetry including pocket doors to enclose the media center. French doors from the kitchen and family room lead to the outdoor deck and patio, making entertaining a breeze. Elegant formal dining room opens to the living room with gas fireplace to complete the first floor. The top floor includes four bedrooms, and four full baths, including a lux master bedroom suite, an ensuite recreation room/guest suite and laundry room. Double staircases, 9' ceilings and 3.5" maple flooring. A mudroom and another full bath on the first floor transition to the outdoors and oversized 3 car garage. Walk to tennis, Main St., East Greenwich restaurants/shops/marinas. Highways,TF Green & Commuter Train 6.2 miles. Warwick Heights Tennis steps away, walk to Main Street, East Greenwich shops/restaurants and marinas. Easy access to Rte. 95, Rte. 4, TF Green Airport and Commuter Train.