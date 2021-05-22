newsbreak-logo
Ocala, FL

Save up to $1.31 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 2 days ago
(OCALA, FL) According to Ocala gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.31 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3921 Sw College Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1741 S Pine Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ocala area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$2.88
$--

RaceTrac

15 South Pine Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.07
$3.37
$2.95

Murphy USA

4986 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.03
$3.26
$2.88

Shell

5182 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89

Marathon

5245 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95
card
card$2.69
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95

Sunoco

2711 W Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.96
card
card$2.71
$--
$3.31
$2.96

Shell

909 Ne 28Th St, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.08
$3.38
$2.95

RaceTrac

3040 South Pine Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.96

RaceTrac

3211 W Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.02
$3.32
$2.95

Circle K

1986 Sw 27Th Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.36
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:01 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

