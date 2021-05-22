Oxnard gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OXNARD, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxnard area offering savings of $1.84 per gallon.

Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1860 N Ventura Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.09.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Silvas Oil Co. 6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 4.05 $ 3.87

NEX Autoport 797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.04 $ 3.84

Joe's Gas and Smog 1720 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Fred's 3211 Saviers Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.89

Auto Fuels 2460 Auto Center Dr, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

ARCO 5040 Saviers Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 4418 Central Ave, Camarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.95

7-Eleven 2201 E Gonzales Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ --

Sinclair 1050 S Ventura Rd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.