newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqmId_0a88yCMV00

(OXNARD, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxnard area offering savings of $1.84 per gallon.

Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1860 N Ventura Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.09.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Silvas Oil Co.

6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.81
$3.93
$4.05
$3.87

NEX Autoport

797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.04
$3.84

Joe's Gas and Smog

1720 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Fred's

3211 Saviers Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Costco

2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$3.89

Auto Fuels

2460 Auto Center Dr, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.89
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

ARCO

5040 Saviers Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

ARCO

4418 Central Ave, Camarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.95

7-Eleven

2201 E Gonzales Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.91
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.41
$--

Sinclair

1050 S Ventura Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
215
Followers
143
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Traffic
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Traffic
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Oil And Gas#Sales#Silvas Oil Co#Chevron#Gallon#Ventura Blvd#Savings#Selling#Bargain Hunters#Ventura Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Tesla to sign long-term lease for former Mini dealership

Camarillo car dealer Steve Thomas is excited that his BMW dealership will soon have a new next-door neighbor that’s generating excitement in the automotive world. He reached a deal with Tesla to move the electric car manufacturer into a building Thomas owns which housed Mini of Camarillo for eight years before closing in 2020. The Tesla dealership, which some call a showroom, will be the first in Ventura County.
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

City extends outdoor business permit program

The Carpinteria City Council voted to extend the temporary Covid-19 outdoor business permit program through the end of the calendar year. The decision was made at the council’s regular meeting on May 10. The program allows businesses to use city right-of-way and private outdoor areas – such as parking lots...
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Homes for sale in Oxnard: New listings

(OXNARD, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Oxnard area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Oxnard, CAcitizensjournal.us

Oxnard business fined for storage of hazardous material

A final judgment and permanent injunction was entered against Alliance Chemical & Environmental, Inc. (Alliance), and its CEO and responsible corporate officer, Mark Edward Hyman. Alliance is a chemical-plating business located in Oxnard. On August 15, 2019, at the Alliance premises, a container with the capacity of 275 gallons held...
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Oxnard market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to the William Lyons community,. This 4 bedroom home is close to restaurants, shopping, freeway access, and more. First floor offers Living room, dining, family room, powder room, and a spacious kitchen with large island and breakfast nook. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, including an extra large master suite with a walk in closet. Outside, the patio and yard is a good size to entertain.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Enrique Montano, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Note new price! See today at 2. Open Sunday May 2. 1 to 4 with appointment. Beautiful best-kept secret in So Cal. Detached 3 car garage with 1/2 bath. Oxnard attracts award-winning developers and restauranteurs & this charming, historic home has its roots firmly in what the elusive Harbor lifestyle is all about...Three bedroom two plus bath home with attached office is delightful with classic oak floors gliding under archways into the tasteful living room and kitchen. Bask in the warmth of the wood burning living room fireplace. Natural sunlight shines in through bright, big windows with views of the mature landscaping. An attached covered patio leads to an expansive private sanctuary with spacious 3-car garage with 1/2 bath.. Quarter acre landscaped yard with avocado tre<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marsha Gray, Allyn & Associates at 805-895-5101</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>California Light House townhome in a gated community with pool & spa , spacious patio, split level dwelling with living room and kitchen upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robin A Plain, RE/MAX Gold Coast-Beach Marina Office at 805-382-9441</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>OPEN SPACE! TALL CEILINGS! BIG ROOMS! NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT! GREAT COMMUNITY!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gregory S Falvo, Andrew John Young at 714-501-8420</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>