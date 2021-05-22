Des Moines gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home! This adorable 986 sq ft floor walk-up ranch style townhouse w/ no pet size or breed restrictions is waiting for you to move right in! The unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath & an attached 1 car garage. Inside you will find a spacious great room w/ a wood burning fireplace that has an electric insert, galley style kitchen & dining area. Down the hall are 2 nice sized bedrooms, full bath & laundry. The tuck-under garage has extra storage space & access to the stairs that lead up to the unit or have guests come up via your private exterior lower level door or use the stairway to your deck. HVAC & Hot Water Heater new within the last 4 years & all appliances included, HOA replaced the siding & roofing in 2016. HSA warranty included. New Construction Two Story Plan by Ground Breaker Homes on an awesome WDM lot! Great curb appeal and roof lines! Open floor plan. Spacious great room w/gas fireplace and built-in shelving! 4 bed & 2.5 baths! Kitchen boasts large island, Quartz counters, tile backsplash, walk in pantry, & LVP flooring. Mudroom with bench/cubbies! Main level also features an office/bonus room with track door. Retreat to master bedroom w/tray ceiling & private bath w/ dual vanity, tile flooring, tile shower, stand alone soaking tub & spacious walk-in closet. Other features: Extra deep garage (26 ft), 2nd floor laundry room, LL plumbed for bath, radon passive mitigation system installed, hardie plank siding & stone exterior, deck with stairs, 1 year builder warranty! Home in Diligent Development's The Preserve on Grand community right next to Raccoon River Park and easy access to I-35! West Des Moines Schools (Jordan Creek Elementary). Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite w/full bath & walk-in closet plus 2 bedrooms that share a full bath. (Don't miss the linen closet behind the door!) LL has a large family room, non-conforming 4th bedroom/bonus room, laundry & storage. Make your way outdoors to enjoy the beautiful summer nights grilling on your deck or playing in the fenced yard w/mature trees & plenty of room to roam. Extra storage in garage. 3rd car parking pad in driveway. Also check out all the major updates that have been completed: windows ('08) & patio door ('11), roof ('11), vinyl siding ('19) & HVAC ('13). This home is located in West Des Moines Schools which means Polk county taxes & just it is just blocks from Ashawa Park & the WDM public library. Conveniently located by bike trails, interstate, Target, restaurants & JC Mall area. You'll be sure to appreciate the hardiplank siding along with the brand new roof. Upon entering you'll be greeted with a two story entry, oversized living room with newer carpet and a fireplace for these cold evenings. Kitchen includes new SS appliances (all stay), tiled backsplash and newer countertops. Enjoy TONS of cabinet space including a bonus pantry, and desk area! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, including french doors to the master. Brand new, LARGE full tile shower in the private master bathroom. Dual vanity and huge walk in closet round out the master. Finished lower level includes about 500 square ft of finish. Brand new 12' x 20' composite deck, stepping down onto a fresh concrete slab. Fully fenced in back yard. Newer HVAC, water heater and much more. You'll love to call this place home.