Des Moines, IA

Des Moines gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Des Moines Times
 2 days ago
(DES MOINES, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Des Moines area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.38 per gallon.

Kwik Star at 4105 Hubbell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.21 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tobacco Outlet Plus at 4923 Merle Hay Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Star

4105 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$3.33
$2.97

Kum & Go

4960 E Broadway Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$2.81
$3.36
$3.09

Casey's

3200 Sw 9Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.99

Sam's Club

1101 73Rd St, Windsor Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.47
$--
$2.62
$--

QuikTrip

3700 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$3.02
$--

Casey's

17036Th Ave Sw, Altoona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.36
$3.09

Casey's

4560 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.89

QuikTrip

4801 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$2.81
$3.21
$2.89

Casey's

5150 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's

6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Des Moines, IA
With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

