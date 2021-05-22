Montgomery gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stuart-Hostetter House: Award winning Rare 1904 Greek Revival on National Register of Historic Homes in heart of Montgomery’s Historic District. Meticulously restored to its original beauty while incorporating many luxurious upgrades. Stately Corinthian columns Historians credit to the original Alabama Capitol building line the wide front porch. Leaded glass solid oak doors welcome all into the grand foyer with its coffered ceiling, Ionic columns and sweeping French staircase accented by an original Stained-Glass window. The foyer and Ladies Parlor feature antique crystal chandeliers while a rare Sheffield four globe pan light lends masculinity to the Gentlemen’s Parlor. Each downstair fireplace displays original wrought iron surrounds and subway tile, all fitted with working gas logs although chimneys are capped. Unique mantels in walnut (1848), tiger oak and mahogany lend distinction to each room. The home features original Montgomery millwork, Norwalk brass hardware, exceptional antique lighting, heart pine hardwood floors, working transom windows, plaster walls, beadboard wainscot throughout. The updated Chef’s kitchen combines elegance with functionality. Period custom cabinetry with antique German Glass fronted doors, long honed Black Pearl granite countertops accentuating the unique Winter Leaf marble backsplash, soft close drawers and pullout shelving provide an abundance of storage and workspace. Top of line KitchenAid 5-burner gas cooktop over a large Dacor convection/microwave oven and two 30” wall ovens deliver cooking excellence. A 48” Sub Zero delivers the Rolls Royce in refrigeration. Extra space for a large Chef’s rack or tall cabinet available in the service hall off kitchen. A 1950 fully restored elevator provides easy upstairs access where a wide hallway with French doors open to a front balcony. Please have your agent print/email attached supplements for full renovation detals.

GARDEN DISTRICT DUTCH COLONIAL HOME CLOSE TO HUNTINGDON AND DOWNTOWN. 2 OR 3 BEDROOM, 1 AND I/2 BATH, PLUS SUN ROOM OFF THE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN,STUDY/BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH THE BEDROOMS, DECK OFF THE BACK. SHADED FENCED YARD. VERY QUIET AREA. VERY ATTRACTIVE STAIRCASE TO THE SECOND FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS UNIT IS GAS HVAC, UPSTAIRS HVAC IS A HEAT PUMP. BASEMENT, STORAGE AREA UNDER DECK AREA FIVE fireplaces, 3 downstairs and 2 upstairs. Original pocket doors (we think) separate the living room and dining room. Downstairs is living room, library, dining room, kitchen, huge laundry room, and bedroom. Upstairs potential includes a nice landing space at the top of the stairs, with living area, 3 bedrooms, breakfast room and potential kitchen. It is in the process of being restored, with some electrical work, plumbing and drywall work done by previous owner. New French doors separate office and bedroom downstairs. Historical designation. This majestic home sits on an acre in the heart of the historic Garden District. The large, updated eat in kitchen features cool granite counters, stainless appliances(including gas cooktop) and tons of cabinetry. Adjacent breakfast room is lovely with a fireplace, and large picture window overlooking backyard and flows nicely into a cozy den. Ten foot ceilings, hardwood floors, custom millwork, and abundant natural light highlights many wonderful living spaces. Formal living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining and the sunroom with mosaic tile floor is ideal for relaxing. Fantastic playroom just off the kitchen has new flooring, new paint, new cabinetry and a half bath. 3 spacious guest bedrooms upstairs and 2 nice full baths complement the upstairs master suite. Outside this park like property boasts mature trees, large front and back yard and rear private patios. Do not miss this professionally designed one of a kind home! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.