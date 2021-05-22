Where's the cheapest gas in Boston?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous, direct elevator access Penthouse perfectly designed for one floor living in the heart of Midtown. This open floorplan combined with your own private 1100+ sf roof deck are ideal for living, working, lounging and dinner parties. Totally redesigned with the highest quality finishes and designer accents. Both private and common roof deck have direct elevator access, caterer's kitchen and bath. Custom chef's kitchen features a Wolf gas range, double ovens, Sub-Zero fridge, beverage fridge, center island and bar area. Two king sized bedrooms with walk-in closets & luxurious spa like en-suite baths. Minutes to Boston's world class restaurants, shops, and cultural activities, Boston Common, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Waterfront, and South End. Easy access to all public transportation.This home is perfectly situated for the discerning urban dweller looking to reside in a quiet European style building while enjoying all that Boston has to offer. Includes two deeded garage parking spaces. Spectacular two-bedroom two-bathroom residence located at the mid-towns premier luxury boutique building, 45 Province. Fabulous open concept living room with walls of windows offers incredible views. The kitchen features high-end cabinetry and stainless steel Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, gas range cooking, granite countertops. 45 Province is a sophisticated building with luxury amenities: 24/7 concierge, deeded valet garage parking, heated in-ground pool, 33rd floor roof deck, Exhale fitness studio and spa, residents lounge, and Club Level with media screening room. Low association fee. The mid-town location provides easy access to shops, dining, MBTA, and major roadways. The home comes with one valet garage parking space. Just steps to Harvard Square, this gorgeous 2 bedroom or 1 bedroom with office is perfect for those looking to live a cozy, sun-splashed space. Generously sized living room. Updated kitchen appliances and cabinets as well as a gas range for cooking. Master bedroom offers fantastic natural light and 2nd bedroom would be a great office or study space. Stylish bathroom with tile features and a brand new tub. Common laundry in basement. 1 block away from Harvard Square and close proximity to Inman and Central Squares. Many options for public transportation nearby. Remarkable Mid-Cambridge opportunity! This attached brick single-family 4 bed / 3 bath multi-level townhome w/ GARAGE is just steps to both Harvard & Central Squares. Set across multiple levels, each separated by a short span of stairs, the dramatic main living level enjoys an open FP w/ high ceilings, a wood-stove, & slider leading to a serene, private garden / patio – perfect for entertaining or quiet relaxation. The Euro-style kitchen features a prof gas range, Sub-zero fridge, open shelving, & maple counters with adjoining dining area. On the upper levels, you'll find three good-sized bedrooms including the master w/ both its own bath as well a private lofted space w/ built-in shelves. The walkout lower level and can serve as an en-suite (great for live-in help) or as a gym, family room, or WFH space w/ sliders to the garden / patio. Central A/C, 2 car pkg, proximity to Harvard & Central Sqs, shops, restaurants and all that Cambridge has to offer make this a rare offering.