Where's the cheapest gas in Boston?

(BOSTON, MA) According to Boston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.62 per gallon on gas.

King Petroleum at 353 Salem St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Boston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

King Petroleum 353 Salem St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ 2.77 $ 2.87 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.77 $ 2.87 $ 2.97 $ 3.07

Prime Energy 510 Main St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ --

Harvard Street Gas 255 Mystic Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.99

Prime Energy 307 Main St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ --

Tony's Gas 350 Salem St , Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.83 $ 2.93 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ 2.93 $ 3.03 $ --

Jack's Gas 2535 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ --

King Petroleum 854 Eastern Ave, Malden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.85 $ 2.97 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ 2.95 $ 3.07 $ --

King Petroleum 324 Broadway , Malden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.85 $ 2.93 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ 2.95 $ 3.03 $ --

BJ's 21 Ward St, Revere

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

John's Service 200 Beach St , Malden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 3.2 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.