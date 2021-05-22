newsbreak-logo
Boston, MA

Where's the cheapest gas in Boston?

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idkkj_0a88y72700

(BOSTON, MA) According to Boston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.62 per gallon on gas.

King Petroleum at 353 Salem St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Boston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

King Petroleum

353 Salem St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$2.77
$2.87
$2.97
card
card$2.77
$2.87
$2.97
$3.07

Prime Energy

510 Main St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.85
$2.99
$--

Harvard Street Gas

255 Mystic Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$2.99
$2.99
card
card$2.79
$--
$2.99
$2.99

Prime Energy

307 Main St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.85
$2.99
$--

Tony's Gas

350 Salem St , Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$2.83
$2.93
$--
card
card$2.83
$2.93
$3.03
$--

Jack's Gas

2535 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$2.89
$3.09
$--
card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.15
$--

King Petroleum

854 Eastern Ave, Malden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$2.85
$2.97
$--
card
card$2.83
$2.95
$3.07
$--

King Petroleum

324 Broadway , Malden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$2.85
$2.93
$--
card
card$2.83
$2.95
$3.03
$--

BJ's

21 Ward St, Revere
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

John's Service

200 Beach St , Malden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$2.85
$3.1
$--
card
card$2.85
$2.95
$3.2
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
48
Followers
173
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

