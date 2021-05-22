newsbreak-logo
Amarillo, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Amarillo?

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 2 days ago
(AMARILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Amarillo, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro at 7908 Ih-40 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amarillo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.58 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$2.91
$--

Murphy Express

2109 S Western St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.5
$2.75
$3
$2.85

Murphy USA

4209 Canyon Dr, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$2.87
$3.02
$2.83

Valero

2500 S Georgia St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$3.13
$2.99

United Express

2530 S Georgia St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$2.83
$3.13
$--

Toot'n Totum

3320 S Georgia St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$2.78
$3.13
$2.99

United Express

4701 S Washington St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$2.89
$3.19
$--

United Express

3400 River Rd, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.85
$3.15
$--

Murphy USA

2109 S Grand St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.09
$--

Phillips 66

100 Tascosa Rd, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.79
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Amarillo, TX
114
Followers
145
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

