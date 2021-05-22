Where's the cheapest gas in Amarillo?
(AMARILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Amarillo, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro at 7908 Ih-40 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amarillo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.58 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$2.91
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.5
$2.75
$3
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$2.87
$3.02
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$3.13
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$2.83
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$2.78
$3.13
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$2.89
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.85
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.79
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.