Where's the cheapest gas in Amarillo?

(AMARILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Amarillo, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro at 7908 Ih-40 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Amarillo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.58 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 2.91 $ --

Murphy Express 2109 S Western St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.5 $ 2.75 $ 3 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 4209 Canyon Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.87 $ 3.02 $ 2.83

Valero 2500 S Georgia St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 3.13 $ 2.99

United Express 2530 S Georgia St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ --

Toot'n Totum 3320 S Georgia St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

United Express 4701 S Washington St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

United Express 3400 River Rd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ --

Murphy USA 2109 S Grand St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ --

Phillips 66 100 Tascosa Rd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.