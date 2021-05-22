newsbreak-logo
White Center, WA

Volunteer to cleanup White Center May 28-29, get a cool, free t-shirt

whitecenterblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers are needed for the White Center Refresh Spring Clean Event, coming up the weekend of May 28–29, 2021:. Volunteers who want to earn an “I Love White Center” T-shirt must sign-up and help complete one of the 15 projects listed below. The free T-shirt supply is limited, so sign-up...

White Center, WA
White Center, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Friday, May 14th, 2021 Posted in Crime, Safety, White Center news | No Comments ». Multiple reports of street racing/stunt driving in White Center tonight. We don't have specifics but earlier today, the State Patrol sent an update on their ongoing efforts: In response to ... Read more..
White Center, WAwestsideseattle.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in string of White Center window breakings

According to Donna Chan, owner of Macadon’s in White Center, the suspect in the string of window smashing vandalism incidents in the community has been identified. “This person is trans, “Donna explained, “ and is named Robert but goes by Robin. They live in a RV just north of White Center." Before an arrest can be made and charges forwarded to the King County Prosecutor "more work is required," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s office. He cannot confirm the suspect has been contacted but he anticipates contact in the next couple of weeks. “We are extremely lean on resources,” he said and that if the suspect appears to need mental health assistance they will go through the offices of the L.E.A.D. program due to see a more formal rollout in White Center in the next few weeks. If the evidence they have meets the standard for the prosecutor then that office will file formal charges or the suspect may be referred for mental health assistance.
White Center, WAwestsideseattle.com

White Center business owners seeking solutions to continuing vandalism and theft

For the last 15 months 19 business owners in White Center have been dealing with repeated window breakages by at least two female suspects. They show up in the early morning hours and throw rocks and sometimes use sticks to vandalize the windows. Despite repeated reports of these costly crimes little has been done to stop them for a variety of reasons. Now the business community has reached out for help from the police and an existing outreach program functioning in Burien, Seattle and King County is being brought to White Center.
White Center, WASeattle Times

A renewed cultural focus in White Center bolsters sense of Khmer community

On a recent Sunday, dozens of people floated through an outdoor market in White Center where vendors sold skin care products, baked goods and shipping services under black tents. The fried scent of traditional Cambodian food wafted through the air, and hip-hop blared from speakers inside of an art space called Forever Foreigner. Despite the rain, it was a convivial scene.