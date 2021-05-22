newsbreak-logo
Fort Myers, FL

Save $1.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Voice
 2 days ago
(FORT MYERS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Myers area offering savings of $1.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3915 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Myers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

5170 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$2.99
$--

RaceTrac

3010 Ne Pine Island Rd, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.97

Murphy USA

1617 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$3
$3.3
$2.93

Speedway

1006 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.03
$3.33
$2.93

BJ's

1929 Ne Pine Island Rd , Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.13
$--

BJ's

9300 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.01
$--

Shell

935 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.12
$3.42
$2.93

Murphy USA

4712 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--

RaceTrac

2607 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.95

Circle K

819 Se 26Th , Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.14
$3.42
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Myers, FL
