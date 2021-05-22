Save $1.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Myers

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Situated just off the Rubicon canal this REMODELED Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo with amazing Gulf Access is waiting for its new owner(s)...YOU! Just completed New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops with Appliances, New Bath Vanities and Counter Tops, New Flooring, Front Screen Door and More. Low HOA Fees, Community Pool overlooking a wide Rubicon Canal and Basin situated in a Quiet Neighborhood just off Country Club Blvd. This beautiful condo is locate near all the conveniences Cape Coral has to offer and a short ride to Fort Myers and the Beaches. Check out this WONDERFUL FLORIDA COSTAL COTTAGE located in the highly desirable Yacht Club area of Cape Coral. It's a BOATERS DREAM LOCATION with no bridges and 10 minute cruse to open water with DIRECT GULF ACCESS to the best beaches, shelling and fishing! This HIDDEN CROWN JEWEL features an oversize dock for entertaining along with a boat lift and a second dock to launch kayaks and paddle boards! Property features two bedrooms, living /family room, an open floor plan that leads to an oversized screened lanai! This charmer has many updates and improvements with great indoor and outdoor living areas! Upgrades in the last three years include screen lanai, air conditioning unit, hot water heater, 4 new boat lift pilings, fresh paint both inside and out and many beautiful plantings. Perfect Southeast Cape location with easy bike ride to beach, pool and downtown entertainment district. Updated spacious double master suite townhome close to everything in Cape Coral? Then this one is for you! Tile floors throughout the 1st floor bring out the new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops with large breakfast bar. The home is freshly painted throughout and the open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. New carpeting on the upper level helps draw in the light through the southern exposure sliders. That's right! The living room and rear master bedroom southern exposure sliders open to screened lanais with incredible views of the canal which offers a quick ride to the Caloosahatchee River. Now, there is sea wall with the tieups for boats. It's first come first serve so boat lifts are not guaranteed. There is discussion amongst the residents to add more at a later date but hey, if you're like me and don't want a boat, just love the water, and like neighbors with boats, this is perfect for you! A one car attached garage, manual hurricane shutters, and the community pool. New AC in 2018. Roof replaced by HOA within last 10 years. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Charming home with 2 Bedrooms + large Den and a fenced in backyard with beautiful mature landscaping. Located in a great neighborhood, in walking distance to Snell Park for sunset viewing on the beautiful Caloosahatchee river front. Very popular school district with Edison Park Elementary & Fort Myers High in close proximity. This home is only six houses from the River, West of McGregor, less than one mile from the Edison Ford Winter Estates and only 1.5 miles from the City of Palms Park, Centennial Park and the revitalized Downtown Fort Myers River District with all its shops and restaurants. The Roof was replaced in 2013. The house has currently no kitchen installed and is in need of some TLC, which is perfect to make it your own, or use it as an investment. Please understand that this home is being sold AS IS (cash buyer only).