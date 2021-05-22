newsbreak-logo
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0a88y3VD00

(LAKELAND, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lakeland, you could be saving up to $1.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.8 at Marathon at 111 Marcum Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lakeland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$2.96
$2.79

Sam's Club

4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.01
$--

Wawa

5410 S Florida Ave , Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.2
$3.44
$2.93

Shell

3100 Galloway Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.15
$3.43
$2.97

Shell

4415 Old Kathleen Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Circle K

4950 Us-92 E, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.42
$2.93

Wawa

3105 Bartow Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.18
$3.39
$2.96

Murphy USA

5720 Us-98 N, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--

Circle K

1410 N Florida Ave, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.18
$3.46
$2.79

Shell

1705 Bartow Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

