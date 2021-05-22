Lakeland gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKELAND, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lakeland, you could be saving up to $1.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.8 at Marathon at 111 Marcum Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lakeland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Wawa 5410 S Florida Ave , Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.2 $ 3.44 $ 2.93

Shell 3100 Galloway Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.15 $ 3.43 $ 2.97

Shell 4415 Old Kathleen Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Circle K 4950 Us-92 E, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.93

Wawa 3105 Bartow Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ 2.96

Murphy USA 5720 Us-98 N, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Circle K 1410 N Florida Ave, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.18 $ 3.46 $ 2.79

Shell 1705 Bartow Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.