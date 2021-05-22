Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ And ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Tie In Demos

“American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC): We get closer to crowning a winner as the field will be narrowed to three singers for the May 23 season finale. Finneas (aka Billie Eilish’s brother) will mentor the finalists who will be grouped to perform two of his songs, “Break My Heart Again” and “What They’ll Say About Us.” The Top 4 will perform two additional songs each – one song will be inspired by their personal idol and the second song will be the debut of their new, recently recorded winner’s single. Finneas will also take to the “Idol” stage to perform “Till Forever Falls Apart” with friend, collaborator and acclaimed singer/songwriter Ashe. Voting starts at the beginning of the episode and the top three finalists will be revealed at the end. (Earlier in the week, Top 5 finalist Caleb Kennedy departed the show after an old photo surfaced on social media of him sitting next to someone wearing a pointed hood of the type worn by the Ku Klux Klan).