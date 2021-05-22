newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Save up to $1.62 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bpa4B_0a88y0r200

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Fayetteville, you could be saving up to $1.62 per gallon on gas.

Sheetz at 5323 Ramsey Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Epco at 3138 Dunn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.0.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fayetteville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

5323 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.68
$3.09

Sam's Club

1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$2.93
$--

BJ's

5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$2.99
$--

Circle K

1300 Hope Mills Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.6
$--

Murphy Express

2840 Gillespie St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.11
$3.28
$2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4220 Legion Rd, Hope Mills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.18
$2.89

Liberty

120 Rowan St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Circle K

144 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.32
$2.95

Circle K

2990 Gillespie St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3.2
$3.53
$--

Short Stop

3563 Gillespie St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
188
Followers
144
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Traffic
City
Fayetteville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Epco#Gallon#Selling#Ramsey Street#Dunn Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Fayetteville, NCwkml.com

Fayetteville Gas Update: It’s Not Exactly Good Right Now

Tuesday, we reported that panic buying was starting to impact some of the gas stations in the Fayetteville area. Well, they’re all definitely feeling the impacts now. As supply shortages continue along the East Coast, drivers in our area are feeling the pinch as virtually every gas station in the area is showing as out of gas. Please note, that you should only be getting gas right now if you truly NEED to get gas. The shortage is not expected to last long. Save fueling opportunities for those who are first responders or critical workers for now.
Fayetteville, NCWRAL

Gas shortage not parking ambulances, police cars

Fayetteville, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies and hospitals across central North Carolina have implemented emergency plans to keep their vehicles running during the gas shortage linked to the shutdown of an interstate pipeline. The Fayetteville Police Department is using the city's fueling station on Ann Street to top off the...
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
Fayetteville Times

Check out these Fayetteville homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Investor Alert! Great rental opportunity. This listing includes multiple properties: 2216, 2218, 2220, 2222/2224 Murchison Road and 115 Enoch Street. 2222/2224 Murchison is a vacant lot. 2216, 2220 Murchison and 115 Enoch are single family homes. 2218 Murchison is a duplex. Specific information entered in fields is for 2216 Murchison unless otherwise noted in Agent Remarks. Sold as group only. Will not split.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Norwood West, West Agency LLC at 910-293-4156</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home on a large lot. Large living room, eat-in-kitchen and hardwood floors. Don't miss this opportunity!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Norwood West, West Agency LLC at 910-293-4156</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>