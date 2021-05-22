Save up to $1.62 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fayetteville
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Fayetteville, you could be saving up to $1.62 per gallon on gas.
Sheetz at 5323 Ramsey Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Epco at 3138 Dunn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.0.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fayetteville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.68
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$2.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.6
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.11
$3.28
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.18
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.32
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.8
$3.2
$3.53
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.8
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.