Save up to $1.62 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Fayetteville, you could be saving up to $1.62 per gallon on gas.

Sheetz at 5323 Ramsey Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Epco at 3138 Dunn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.0.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fayetteville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 5323 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.93 $ --

BJ's 5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Circle K 1300 Hope Mills Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.6 $ --

Murphy Express 2840 Gillespie St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.11 $ 3.28 $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4220 Legion Rd, Hope Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.18 $ 2.89

Liberty 120 Rowan St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Circle K 144 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.32 $ 2.95

Circle K 2990 Gillespie St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.8 $ 3.2 $ 3.53 $ --

Short Stop 3563 Gillespie St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.8 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.