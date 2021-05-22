newsbreak-logo
Anchorage News Watch

Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Anchorage

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 2 days ago
(ANCHORAGE, AK) Gas prices vary across in the Anchorage area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 330 W Dimond Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 901 E 15Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.26.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$3.45
$2.79

Fred Meyer

1000 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.41
$3.61
$2.94

AAFES

6210 Arctic Warrior Dr, Elmendorf AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.39
$2.94

Chevron

1304 Airport Heights Dr, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$2.94

AAFES

3827 Westover Ave, Elmendorf AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.39
$2.94

Carrs

1717 Abbott Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$2.94

Fred Meyer

7701 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.41
$3.61
$2.94

Holiday

2025 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$2.94

Tesoro

545 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$2.94

Chevron

415 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

