Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Anchorage

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Gas prices vary across in the Anchorage area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 330 W Dimond Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 901 E 15Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.26.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.79

Fred Meyer 1000 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 2.94

AAFES 6210 Arctic Warrior Dr, Elmendorf AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.94

Chevron 1304 Airport Heights Dr, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

AAFES 3827 Westover Ave, Elmendorf AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.94

Carrs 1717 Abbott Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.94

Fred Meyer 7701 Debarr Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 2.94

Holiday 2025 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.94

Tesoro 545 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 2.94

Chevron 415 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.