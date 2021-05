LINE: RB Leipzig +160 | Draw +250 | Borussia Dortmund +155. RB Leipzig were only formed in 2009, where they started in the 5th tier of German football. In the last 12 years, they have rocketed through the leagues but are yet to be the bride. So far, they have settled for being the bridesmaid with a 3-0 defeat in the 2018-19 DFB-Pokal final to Bayern Munich and runners up in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season. Borussia Dortmund have won this competition four times in 1964/65, 1988/89, 2011/12, and 2016/17.