Laredo, TX

Save $1.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Laredo

Laredo Today
 2 days ago
(LAREDO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Laredo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 1911 Ne Bob Bullock Loop. Regular there was listed at $2.28 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Valero at 4418 Sh-359, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:36 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B

1911 Ne Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.9
$3.19
$2.87

Sam's Club

4810 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$2.83
$--

H-E-B

4801 San Dario Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.12
$--

H-E-B

2314 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.87
$3.12
$--

Exxon

9101 Mcpherson Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$2.79

Valero

5102 Mcpherson Rd, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.01
$3.31
$2.89

Valero

2215 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$3.04
$--
$2.85

Valero

619 Crossroads St, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.99
$3.57
$2.92

Valero

4418 Sh-359, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$3.04
$3.59
$2.89

Valero

8612 Mcpherson Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.22
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

