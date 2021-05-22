Save $1.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Laredo

(LAREDO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Laredo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 1911 Ne Bob Bullock Loop. Regular there was listed at $2.28 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Valero at 4418 Sh-359, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:36 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 1911 Ne Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.9 $ 3.19 $ 2.87

Sam's Club 4810 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.83 $ --

H-E-B 4801 San Dario Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ --

H-E-B 2314 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ --

Exxon 9101 Mcpherson Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Valero 5102 Mcpherson Rd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.89

Valero 2215 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 619 Crossroads St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.99 $ 3.57 $ 2.92

Valero 4418 Sh-359, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.04 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Valero 8612 Mcpherson Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.