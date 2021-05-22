Where's the cheapest gas in Salem?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This cozy 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is a short drive from downtown Salem and has new insulation, ductless heating & AC, easy-care vinyl plank flooring, and vinyl windows. The living room has a brick hearth that can accommodate a wood-burning stove and an archway leads to the light and bright kitchen. There is an ensuite bath in the main bedroom and a second bedroom can be used as an office. A covered patio w/ attached laundry room, 10'x12' shed and a fire pit are located in the fully fenced, spacious backyard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DEWEY WHITTON, THE SALEM REAL ESTATE GROUP INC at 503-949-3623</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Adorable remodeled charmer with large covered porch. Great layout. Open floorplan. Cute new kitchen with granite, white cabinets, stainless appliances, pantry and island. Nice sized primary bedroom with large walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms have window seats. Indoor laundry. New bamboo laminate floors. New bathrooms. New windows. New paint inside and out. New roof. Fenced backyard with double gate to alley access. Central location, close to everything Salem has to offer. Get here fast!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sue Bell, Knipe Realty ERA Powered at 503-445-7660</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Single level, hardwood floors and fireplace in living room. Master bedroom with own bath and walk in shower. Large 4th bedroom is upstairs, would be a great bonus room or office also. Updated vinyl windows. Covered patio in the large fenced backyard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact EILEEN SLEZAK, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Design and build the luxury condo of your dreams. Enjoy amazing west-facing views from your deck of Riverfront Park, the river and more from this 7th floor spacious unit. Never built out, this shell is waiting for your vision! Included are a private, locked lobby, parking space immediately next to the elevator in a locked parking garage, and a storage area. Build out and improvements to be at Buyer's expense. HOA fees at $399/month includes water, sewer, exterior, insurance and reserves. Excellent location.<p><strong>For open house information, contact MANDI MACK, TRADITION REAL ESTATE PARTNERS at 503-877-4653</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>