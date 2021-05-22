Where's the cheapest gas in Salem?

(SALEM, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Salem area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Time at 770 Lancaster Dr Se was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2315 Commercial St Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.29.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Time 770 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Astro 4495 River Rd N, Keizer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Safeway 5650 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.37 $ 3.47 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.2 $ 3.47 $ 3.57 $ 3.19

Costco 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

ARCO 3820 Portland Rd Ne, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.54 $ --

VP Racing Fuels 5082 Salem Dallas Hwy Nw, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

ARCO 5401 Commercial St, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ --

USA Gasoline 3498 Pringle Rd Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 805 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

ARCO 1720 State St, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.