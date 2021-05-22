newsbreak-logo
Salem, OR

Where's the cheapest gas in Salem?

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 2 days ago
(SALEM, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Salem area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Time at 770 Lancaster Dr Se was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2315 Commercial St Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.29.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Time

770 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$3.09

Astro

4495 River Rd N, Keizer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Safeway

5650 Commercial St Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.37
$3.47
$3.09
card
card$3.2
$3.47
$3.57
$3.19

Costco

1010 Hawthorne Ave Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.47
$--

ARCO

3820 Portland Rd Ne, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.34
$3.44
$--
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.54
$--

VP Racing Fuels

5082 Salem Dallas Hwy Nw, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.14

ARCO

5401 Commercial St, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.35
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.55
$--

USA Gasoline

3498 Pringle Rd Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

805 Commercial St Se, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$--

ARCO

1720 State St, Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salem, OR
With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

