Fulton retiring teachers reflect on careers and COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. — Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta will open in August with every available seat filled, and a host of others on a wait list in the event of a vacancy. The North Fulton region’s newest high school will enroll just over 900 students in grades nine and 10 in its inaugural class, with 150 students on a wait list. All were selected through a lottery. In two years, the school will be at full capacity in grades nine through 12.