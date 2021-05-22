Where's the cheapest gas in Lubbock?
(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 8112 Ih-27. Regular there was listed at $2.5 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Valero at 2501 82Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.66.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.01
$3.3
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$--
$2.79
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$--
$2.79
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.93
$3.28
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.72
$2.87
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.74
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.74
$2.89
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.74
$2.94
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.