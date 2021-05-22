Where's the cheapest gas in Lubbock?

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 8112 Ih-27. Regular there was listed at $2.5 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Valero at 2501 82Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.66.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 8112 Ih-27, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.01 $ 3.3 $ 3.19

Costco 6020 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.79 $ 2.67

Sam's Club 6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.79 $ 2.67

Murphy USA 4221 S Sl-289, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 2.75

Bolton 2513 82Nd St , Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.72 $ 2.87 $ 2.79

Bolton 3709 Ave Q, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.74 $ -- $ 2.79

Sonik Mart 3908 Ave Q, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bolton 2116 50Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Bolton 1150 Slide Rd, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.74 $ 2.89 $ 2.79

Phillips 66 5725 19Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.