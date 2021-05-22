newsbreak-logo
Lubbock, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Lubbock?

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 2 days ago
(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 8112 Ih-27. Regular there was listed at $2.5 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Valero at 2501 82Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.66.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

8112 Ih-27, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.01
$3.3
$3.19

Costco

6020 34Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$--
$2.79
$2.67

Sam's Club

6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$--
$2.79
$2.67

Murphy USA

4221 S Sl-289, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.93
$3.28
$2.75

Bolton

2513 82Nd St , Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.72
$2.87
$2.79

Bolton

3709 Ave Q, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.74
$--
$2.79

Sonik Mart

3908 Ave Q, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Bolton

2116 50Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.79

Bolton

1150 Slide Rd, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.74
$2.89
$2.79

Phillips 66

5725 19Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.74
$2.94
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

