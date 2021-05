Power to be delivered from largest single-phase renewable energy build out in history. Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) and international energy company Uniper today announced they have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement for up to 219,000 MWh per year of wind energy in New Mexico, enough to power more than 20,000 homes annually. The power will be delivered from Pattern Energy’s 1,050 MW Western Spirit Wind project, which is currently under construction in New Mexico and represents the largest single-phase renewable power build out in U.S. history. Western Spirit Wind is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.