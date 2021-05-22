newsbreak-logo
Pensacola, FL

Here's the cheapest gas in Pensacola Saturday

Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 2 days ago
(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pensacola area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.13 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 220 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.93.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1250 Airport Blvd , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$--
$3.09
$--

BJ's

7000 N Davis Hwy Unit 5, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$--
$3.09
$2.82

Circle K

5050 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.27
$3.57
$2.93
card
card$2.92
$3.33
$3.64
$2.99

Murphy Express

4544 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.42
$2.95

Beacon Store 3

1101 W Cervantes St , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

T & C Food Mart

3350 Navy Blvd, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Fast Lane

3700 W Fairfield Dr , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95

A & E Food Mart

4002 N Pace Blvd, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.9
$3.29
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.9
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Tom Thumb

4805 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.57
$--

Circle K

8000 W Us-98, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.98
$3.33
$3.43
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

