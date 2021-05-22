Here’s the cheapest gas in Pensacola Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYER! Easthill living! Great location! This 1930's Craftsman Style home exudes all the charm and character that you would expect from this era. ALL NEW WIRING! From the large front porch, you can survey the neighborhood while sipping a glass of tea or wine. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a large open living room with plenty of windows and a built-in bookcase. There are 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large Florida room included in the nearly 1600 sf. The floor plan provides for a mother-in-law suite, teenager get-away, or a separate master bedroom upstairs. A large detached garage that provides extra storage. There is plenty of room for entertaining family and friends on the patio in the large backyard (room for a pool) that is filled with mature plants and trees to provide for a very tranquil private setting. Enjoy all that East Hill has to offer blocks from Bayview Park and the new community center, dog parks, dog beach, fishing and boating, tennis, playgrounds and an outdoor fitness center. Close to downtown restaurants, museums, and nightlife. A short drive to churches, malls and the airport. You are only 10 minutes from the most beautiful white sandy beaches Florida has to offer. Call today to schedule an appointment to see this home and start living the East Hill Lifestyle. This ornate block presents charming townhome villas designed with upscale construction and premium amenities for contemporary living. Each 3BR/2.5BA townhome is equipped with an indoor elevator that scales all three levels, a complete-home generator, an electric car charging station, automatic blind design, and sophisticated smart home integrations. Every detail was carefully and thoughtfully selected, including brilliant color palettes, pure Cambria natural quartz, and a Breckenridge gas fireplace with stone surrounding that complements the timeless, open concept of the kitchen and living areas. These iconic villas embrace exceptional, modern amenities where luxury design defies expectations. The perfect union of craftsmanship and luxury is characterized by the urbane rooftop terrace crowned atop each residence. The two-part terrace features the Outdoor Living Rooftop Terrace as the primary space for entertainment and leisure, including a readily equipped wet bar, refrigerator, designed space for a hot tub, and pre-wiring for dynamic video/audio equipment. The second Ancillary Terrace functioning as dedicated space to house mechanical units—but there is still ample space available to utilize as a rooftop garden, fitness area, or to fulfill another vision. The Spanish-Colonial architecture with a modern twist, includes ICF construction, impact-glass windows, and other safeguards built to endure the Gulf Coast's weather conditions. Situated in the cherished neighborhood of Old East Hill, The Village at Wright Street is an upscale location tucked away from busy roads and intersections but is still only minutes from downtown, premier restaurants and shops, and just a short drive away from the white sands and coastal waters of Pensacola Beach. This brand new, highly anticipated development has reinvented the essence of a townhome villa for the modern lifestyle. This brand new, highly anticipated development has reinvented the essence of a townhome villa for the modern lifestyle.

Amazing Quaint well cared for Colonial ~ Blocks from Downtown ~ In North Hill area. This cute well cared for colonial is nested in the heart of Pensacola. The 2-bedroom, 2 bath home features refinished hard wood floors and upgraded kitchen. Walking into the home opens up to the large living room with fireplace. Large windows through brings in tons of natural light in this split floor plan. Off the dining room is 1 bedroom, with walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom with a huge walk-in shower. The kitchen has been recently upgraded with refinished cabinets, and granite countertops. This is a large kitchen for a home this size. Prior to entering the master bedroom is a bonus rom that can be used as a sitting area, nursery, or office. The master features a large walking closet, tub shower combo, lots of storage, and stackable laundry room. The backyard has a lot of entertaining area with covered patio and various sitting areas, and includes a yard shed. This property is a jewel to find right now. Call me to schedule a showing soon!