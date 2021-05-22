newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Mobile gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.24 per gallon

Posted by 
Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9wd6_0a88xiRq00

(MOBILE, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Mobile, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3006 Halls Mill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mobile area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$--
$2.84
$--

Costco

1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$--
$2.85
$--

Shell

3471 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.44
$2.94

Pride

4074 Moffett Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$--

Clark

3606 Moffett Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Exxon

4063 Moffett Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.49
$2.85

CEFCO

2700 Springhill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.1
$3.3
$2.85

Exxon

1725 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.4
$2.95

Shell

314 West Lee St, Chickasaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.12
$3.52
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2570 Government Blvd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:17 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Mobile News Flash

Mobile News Flash

Mobile, AL
133
Followers
147
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Mobile, AL
Traffic
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Service Stations#Sales#Shell#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

Take a look at these homes on the market in Mobile

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: You will love the curb appeal, picket fence, gated drive, gorgeous gas lanterns and wonderful location of this house right across from British Park. This fantastic 4/2/1 Church Street Historic District raised cottage overflows with so many outstanding architectural details like high ceilings, multiple fireplaces (inoperable), wide cased openings with original pocket doors, and hardwood floors while still offering a very livable, open concept kitchen and den perfect for modern day living. You enter into the foyer from the beautiful front porch into a lovely center hall foyer that is flanked by a double parlor with the living and dining rooms on one side and the downstairs bedrooms on the other side. There is an amazing Butler’s Pantry with terrific storage and an adjacent powder room. You step down into a gorgeous, spacious wood paneled kitchen, breakfast room and great room combination perfect for easy living and entertaining. This great room flows into a wonderful wrap around open porch that can be enclosed, heated and cooled or opened that offers great extra living space. You will never want to leave this back porch. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms and a hall bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a shared bath. This home has been beautifully maintained. In 2007, the entire exterior was re-sided with Cedar. The back and front porches have gorgeous South American hardwood decking for beauty and easy maintenance. This home has abundant storage inside and also finished storage underneath the house secured with an alarm system. Two car attached carport with lovely ballast stone pavers and easy side entry and a private backyard are added features. This home is perfectly located conveniently to everything downtown has to offer and also is in a fantastic place to see parades from multiple locations. This is such a lovely well cared for home with so very many extras! Make your appointment today to see this East Church District beauty!<p><strong>For open house information, contact MELISSA C. MORRISSETTE, L L B & B, INC. at 251-342-3200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3VsZiUyMENvYXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdDTUxTQUwtNjQzMjc3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>VRM - Seller will entertain offers between $215K - $225K. Well-appointed condo in Mobile's exclusive and luxurious condo complex, St Francis Place. This unit has extra tall ceilings with crown-molding throughout, plantation shutters, and an updated open concept galley kitchen with brand new stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom has new wall-to-wall carpet, the bath has beautiful travertine, while the living areas have pristine hardwood flooring. Take in views of the pool and the beautiful downtown skyline right from your balcony. Love Mardi Gras? Enjoy parades from just outside your door or walk a few blocks and catch the parades multiple times! St Francis Place offers its residents and guests a beautiful swimming pool, workout rooms, extra storage, club room and a catering kitchen with dining area. Covered parking can be obtained through the HOA.<p><strong>For open house information, contact TONY THOMPSON, RE/MAX REALTY PROFESSIONALS at 251-661-1471</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3VsZiUyMENvYXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdDTUxTQUwtNjQ4NDYwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>