Best Bluetooth Adapters for PS5 2021: Connect any wireless headphones Android Central 2021. The PS5 has been out for nearly an entire year now, and while finding one can still prove to be difficult, those who are finally getting their hands on the system are likely looking to grab some must-have accessories. One of those is a Bluetooth adapter, which can give players the ability to utilize wireless audio with their new console. Whether you want to chat with friends without wires or have more freedom to move and stretch while playing, there's already a handful of choices out there when it comes to Bluetooth adapters. We've collected some of the best PS5 Bluetooth adapters available right now, with an eye on what works best for the next generation of systems.