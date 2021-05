Rod Brind’Amour’s contract situation in Carolina has been a discussion point for a good chunk of the season. However, he appears to have his new deal in place as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports (Twitter link) that the bench boss has inked a three-year contract extension worth around $1.8MM per season. The agreement comes on the three-year anniversary of his initial hiring to the position. TSN’s Frank Seravalli somewhat contradicts that report (Twitter link), saying he was told by the team that the deal is not done yet. Having said that, Friedman having the terms suggest it’s all but done at this point which he reiterated in a follow-up tweet following the denial.