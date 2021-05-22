Gas savings: The cheapest station in Akron

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome Home! This well cared for bungalow in the heart of Firestone Park features classic styles including an original Sears home kit, high ceilings throughout the main level, beautifully hand-made window treatments, beveled glass windows in the living room and an original skeleton key front door that leads out to a large front porch which features beautiful sunsets. In addition to all the classic charm there have been many updates to the home inside and out; new carpeting throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, remodeled bathroom, new roof and gutters on the house and garage, newer water tank and regularly serviced furnace.
Open House Sunday, 3/21/21 12pm-2pm

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in North Canton Schools.

Welcome home to 876 Middlebury Rd Kent! This home is situated on just shy of a 1/2 acre lot in a beautiful setting close to the park, school and downtown. 3 bedrooms up with a 4th bedroom on the lower level. Nice sized family room with fireplace and an additional room for possible storage, office or whatever you may need. New furnace and AC 2020, new fridge in 2019, freshly painted, newer flooring, updated kitchen, baths, newer windows and slider out to the composite trex deck to enjoy your favorite beverage while watching the wildlife mosey on through the back yard. Check this home out today and make it your next move.

Check out this beautifully maintained, recently updated condo in Kent! Major updates include new flooring throughout, new appliances (furnace, air conditioning, washer + dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, range), and new roof (2021)! Don't miss your chance to call this move-in ready place home.