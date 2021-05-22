Gas savings: The cheapest station in Akron

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: You won’t want to miss out on this awesome custom-built colonial that backs up to the 40+ acre nature preserve w/walking trail. There is a park, 2 lakes & playground. There is a multi-level deck w/gazebo making this a fabulous place to relax outdoors. Upon entering the 2-story foyer graced w/hardwood flooring & turned staircase leading to the second floor you will notice the beauty in this home. 9-foot ceilings on the first floor. The family room w/gas fireplace opens to the spacious kitchen that boasts a center island, hardwood flooring, range, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. The kitchen sink offers a window that overlooks the deep backyard that extends into the woods. There is a formal dining room w/hardwood flooring located off the kitchen & opens to a formal living room. There is a first-floor laundry room complete w/washer & dryer that leads to the 2-car attached garage. The ceilings in the family room & dining room are wired for speakers as well as the deck area. The owner’s suite is perfectly sized & has a large walk-in closet & an updated glamour back w/heated ceramic flooring, updated light fixtures, 5 ft shower w/2 shower heads, dual sinks & garden tub. The remaining 3 bedrooms are generous in size. The roof was replaced w/30-year shingles in 2011. Garage door open was replaced in 2019. Living room & master bath windows were replaced in 2020. The front door has been replaced. The furnace, central air & hot water heater were replaced in 10/2017. The upstairs is ready for a family!! The master suite is very expansive and has plenty of room for a sitting area. A second floor laundry makes clothes washing a breeze. Three nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath finish out the second floor. Take the stairs down to your new fully finished basement with a full bath.Do not miss out! You'll love this home from your first step in the front door! Open floor plan for entertaining enhanced by an attached private courtyard! Gorgeous private reading room off the Master Suite, DREAM walk in tiled shower!!! Gorgeous panoramic view of pond from the must see upstairs Bonus Room. Electric Car Charger. Community Center with pool, workout room, fireplace, full kitchen, etc... This home has so many upgrades. Other Flooring: Luxury thick plank Laminate This well cared for bungalow in the heart of Firestone Park features classic styles including an original Sears home kit, high ceilings throughout the main level, beautifully hand-made window treatments, beveled glass windows in the living room and an original skeleton key front door that leads out to a large front porch which features beautiful sunsets. In addition to all the classic charm there have been many updates to the home inside and out; new carpeting throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, remodeled bathroom, new roof and gutters on the house and garage, newer water tank and regularly serviced furnace. Open House Sunday, 3/21/21 12pm-2pm