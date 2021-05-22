newsbreak-logo
Akron, OH

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Akron

Akron Times
Akron Times
 2 days ago
(AKRON, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Akron area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.78 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 765 Darrow Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.21 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 2635 Gilchrist Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

765 Darrow Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.35

Sheetz

20 W Waterloo Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.35

Rocky's

572 Norton Ave, Barberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.34
$3.74
$3.11
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.11

BJ's

1677 Home Ave, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.12
$--

Sam's Club

1189 Buchholzer Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.14
$--

Circle K

1281 Copley Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.51
$--

Mash Oil & Tire

2279 S Arlington Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.02
$3.32
$3.07

Prime Stations

465 E Glenwood Ave, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.11
$3.41
$--

Sunoco

1159 Wooster Rd N, Barberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.2
$--
$3.15

Circle K

641 W Portage Tr Ext, Cuyahoga Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.34
$3.69
$3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
247
Followers
150
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

