Mansfield, OH

GALLERY: Mansfield Senior High School Graduation 2021 -- Part 1

By Carl Hunnell, City Editor
richlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMansfield Senior High School conducted commencement exercises Saturday morning for the Class of 2021, led by class Valedictorian Karmen Peterson and Salutatorian Daisjah Brown. Supt. Stan Jefferson offered remarks and Principal Marinise Harris handed out diplomas. The class motto was "The Class with the Masks," its song was "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," its flower was the Tiger Lily and the class color was olive green. Ceremonies were conducted inside Pete Henry Gymnasium.

www.richlandsource.com
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

McGowan Courage Award: Clear Fork High School’s Hunter Sensmeier

BELLVILLE – Throughout his entire education, Clear Fork High School senior, Hunter Sensmeier has been on an Individual Educational Plan (IEP) with multiple disabilities. But it hasn’t hindered him from having a fulfilling high school experience. Sensmeier came to Clear Fork High School two years ago and struggled with distractibility,...
Richland County, OHcrawfordcountynow.com

New Carrousel Horse Painting Class available at Richland Academy

MANSFIELD – Richland Academy of the Arts is working in collaboration this summer with Richland Carrousel Park to offer a new Carrousel Painting Workshop with instructor Ken Barnett. The Carrousel Painting Workshop will run for 8 weeks on Mondays from 10:00-11:30 am beginning June 14th. This class is for students...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

McGowan Courage Award: Crestview High School’s Nathan Spears

ASHLAND – In the past, Crestview High School senior Nathan Spears was prone to stress, overthinking and second-guessing himself. Throughout his high school career, he’s grown into a hardworking student with strong academic integrity, making him a recipient of the 2021 McGowan Courage Award. “It makes me feel good in...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

Spanish Immersion, Crestview among MOESC Academic Challenge champs in May

MANSFIELD – To finish out the Academic Challenge competition schedule, students in 6th through 8th grade competed in Academic Challenge meets this past week. Students compete as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science. On May 11, 6th-grade teams...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

Mansfield Sr. grad turns the tassle at West Point on May 22

MANSFIELD -- This week's Mansfield Senior Alumni Spotlight falls on Class of 2016 graduate Caitlynne McLaughlin. “Take every opportunity that’s given to you to grow.”. Those are words resonating to McLaughlin, who will join her fellow cadets on May 22 as she graduates from the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

McGowan Courage Award: Lucas High School’s Riley Gossom

This 10-part series highlights the 2021 McGowan Courage Award nominees. Brought to you by the Mansfield Rotary Club. Riley Gossom was driving home from school last October when a car came over a hill and struck him head-on. The other driver was attempting to pass a truck and trailer on a double yellow line.
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

Twins earn top honors as Valedictorian and Salutatorian at St. Peter's

MANSFIELD – St. Peter’s High School announced Thursday afternoon that the Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian come from the same family and share the same birthday. Cara Brubaker earned the top honor, followed by her brother Caden who earned Salutatorian. Cara and Caden are the children of Chad and...
Mansfield, OHtimes-gazette.com

Crestview sixth-grade team places second in Academic Challenge competition

MANSFIELD To finish out the Academic Challenge competition schedule, students in sixth through eighth grade competed in Academic Challenge meets recently, according to a news release from Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, where the contests took place. Students compete as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature,...
Mansfield, OHtimes-gazette.com

Wooster teams place in Academic Challenge competition

MANSFIELD To finish out the Academic Challenge competition schedule, students in sixth through eighth grade competed in Academic Challenge meets recently, according to a news release from Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, where the contests took place. Students compete as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature,...
Lexington, OHrichlandsource.com

McGowan Courage Award: Lexington High School’s Daniela Perez

LEXINGTON – Daniela Perez was in second grade when her family received very frightening, life-altering news about her health. “I was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on October 30, 2010 . . . just a day before Halloween,” Perez said. Perez was admitted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s intensive care...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

Mansfield Playhouse announces grants to replace its stage lighting

MANSFIELD -- Community theater fans may not recognize the Mansfield Playhouse when it re-opens the doors to the public in July. A massive renovation program that began earlier this year with the replacement of all 288 seats in the 95 E. Third St. facility took another leap forward this week. Mansfield Plahouse learned it has been awarded grants to replace the aging stage lighting.
Richland County, OHrichlandsource.com

Reintroducing Senior Spotlights, honoring area graduates

Graduating seniors in 2021 are emerging from one of the most historically challenging years for education. On top of the intense workload and stressful decision-making high school and college seniors often face, this year’s graduating class navigated a global pandemic and adapted to a “new normal,” too. Since the COVID-19...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

Mansfield Area Y employees honored for life-saving action

MANSFIELD -- Training on how to save a life is one thing. Putting that training into action can be something far different. Thankfully, two Mansfield Area Y employees didn't hesitate when a member collapsed face first after leaving the 750 Scholl Road facility on April 5, just before 2 p.m.