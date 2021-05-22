GALLERY: Mansfield Senior High School Graduation 2021 -- Part 1
Mansfield Senior High School conducted commencement exercises Saturday morning for the Class of 2021, led by class Valedictorian Karmen Peterson and Salutatorian Daisjah Brown. Supt. Stan Jefferson offered remarks and Principal Marinise Harris handed out diplomas. The class motto was "The Class with the Masks," its song was "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," its flower was the Tiger Lily and the class color was olive green. Ceremonies were conducted inside Pete Henry Gymnasium.www.richlandsource.com