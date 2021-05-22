Save $1.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Madison

(MADISON, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Madison, you could be saving up to $1.21 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 4112 Milwaukee St. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Shell at 950 S Park St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 4112 Milwaukee St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.05

Woodman's 3817 Milwaukee St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Kwik Trip 7717 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.02

Stop-N-Go 6202 Schroeder Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.48 $ --

Woodman's 725 S Gammon Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.89

Mobil 901 S. Gammon Road, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.01 $ 3.48 $ --

Kwik Trip 7502 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.48 $ 3.02

BP 2216 University Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.69

Amstar 1129 S Park St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.05 $ 2.69

Capitol Petro Mart 2570 Rimrock Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.