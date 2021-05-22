newsbreak-logo
Madison, WI

Save $1.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Madison

Madison Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNK0J_0a88xHoL00

(MADISON, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Madison, you could be saving up to $1.21 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 4112 Milwaukee St. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Shell at 950 S Park St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

4112 Milwaukee St, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.63
$2.68
$--
$3.48
$3.05

Woodman's

3817 Milwaukee St, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.69
card$2.69
$--
$3.31
$2.99

Kwik Trip

7717 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.68
card$2.68
$--
$3.48
$3.02

Stop-N-Go

6202 Schroeder Rd, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.68
card$2.68
$--
$3.48
$--

Woodman's

725 S Gammon Rd, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.68
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.89

Mobil

901 S. Gammon Road, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.68
card$2.68
$3.01
$3.48
$--

Kwik Trip

7502 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.68
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.48
$3.02

BP

2216 University Ave, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.79
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.69

Amstar

1129 S Park St, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.79
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.05
$2.69

Capitol Petro Mart

2570 Rimrock Rd, Madison
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$2.69
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Madison, WI
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related